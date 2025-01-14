LGBTQ+ film Queer, which stars Daniel Craig, is now available to watch at home in the US.

Luca Guadagnino’s big screen adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novella was praised by reviewers following its US release last November. The movie is still out in select cinemas but in the US it’s now also available to watch from home.

A24 released the movie on digital platforms on Tuesday (14 January). It can be brought or rented from Prime Video, iTunes and other digital retailers.

The film is yet to be given a release date in the UK, but, when it is available it will be able to be watched on streaming service Mubi. Queer can also be pre-ordered from Prime Video and on DVD and Blu-ray.

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in Queer. (Yannis Drakoulidis/A24)

Queer sees James Bond star Craig as William Lee, a troubled drink and drug addict who has fled to Mexico following a drugs bust.

While there, he spends his days in search of men to sleep with in order to numb his loneliness, before encountering discharged American Navy serviceman Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey) and becoming instantly infatuated.

Craig, whose performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination, felt he couldn’t have played a gay role during his time as James Bond, and previously told PinkNews that while he could relate to the complex nature of his character, he could never really know what a queer person would have experienced in the 50s, where the film was set.

Daniel Craig. (Getty)

He also previously said that he doesn’t feel Queer is “defined” by William’s sexuality.

“There’s kind of a trust in the director, and a trust in the process of what you know, and realising that the story has massive, universal themes that appeal hopefully to everybody,” he told Variety, reflecting on whether straight actors should play gay roles like his.

“The movie’s not defined by that. I genuinely don’t think it is. Other people see it differently, that’s up to them.”

