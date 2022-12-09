Following the huge success of Netflix’s Wednesday, a dance scene set to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s 2011 cult hit “Bloody Mary” has gone viral on TikTok.

And a recreation by Mother Monster herself has prompted fans to ask whether she could be in season two of the series.

The dance scene, which was choreographed by Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), blew up on the social media app.

Posted to Netflix’s official Twitter account, Gaga’s own version is as kooky as one might imagine, drawing on dark eyebrows and contour, and wearing a lace ruffle with her blazer and shorts.

Mother Monster has arrived at Nevermore. pic.twitter.com/kZ2fQgRgER — Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2022

Fans have obviously loved the recreation, pouring out their appreciation in the comments.

“SHE ALWAYS UNDERSTANDS THE ASSIGNMENT” one wrote.

Another added “Gaga in season two please”, in a hopeful bid to get Mother Monster herself to arrive at Wednesday’s boarding school Nevermore.

Some even think that following Gwendolen Christie’s – shall we say, departure – as headmistress Larissa Weems, Gaga could be eyeing up the replacement role for herself.

She is definitely taking over the soundtrack in season 2 https://t.co/EbZHLZd4l4 — UNCLE JOHNNY🐎 (@omar_isthename) December 9, 2022

she deserves to be in the season 2. https://t.co/i44Px4lbSu — ashh-loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) December 9, 2022

What if they cast her as the new headmistress in S2… 👀 https://t.co/Ci4GEVwENo — Olly (@ollyw1ll) December 9, 2022

This is not the first crossover Lady Gaga has had with the Netflix series, though.

When the scene of Wednesday dancing started to go viral after being set to “Bloody Mary”, the Wednesday Addams Twitter account wrote:

“I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

Mother Monster herself then quoted the tweet, writing:

“Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here)”.

‘The Thing’ is the sentient, disembodied hand from the series, which Morticia and Gomez Addams sent to spy on Wednesday at school.

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

The TikTok comes as Lady Gaga is – once again – being accused of “blasphemy” and “satanism” by religious viewers, after taking issue with the lyrics in “Bloody Mary.”