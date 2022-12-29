Real Housewives boss addresses Trisha Paytas casting rumours

A senior Bravo boss has spoken out after Trisha Paytas appeared to suggest she was joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After a Real Housewives fan accounted tweeted that Trishta Paytas had signed up for the show, Paytas began to excitedly tweet about an upcoming announcement.

“Okay best news ever. Have to wait until the end of January to announce but ahhhh! I’m screaming,” she wrote on Wednesday (28 December).

“Manifest. It really works!!! Whatever you see, anything you visualise can and WILL happen.”

Paytas also began retweeting messages about her joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and replied to a fan urging producer Andy Cohen to cast her: “Done and done”.

Trisha Paytas has signed on to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pic.twitter.com/eGsdYEosuK — Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) December 28, 2022

However, NBCUniversal, the company which owns Bravo, has clarified that Trisha Paytas has in fact not been cast in the popular reality series.

Jennifer Geisser, executive vice president, told Insider: “There is no truth to this at all.”

But that hasn’t stopped Paytas from running with the rumour.

She doubled down on her claims by making a TikTok post saying she was joining the show – but that it wasn’t the big news she had been referring to.

“My tagline for the show will be this,” she began.

“‘I may be the old b***h on TikTok but I’m the youngest housewife in this zip code 90210. I also have the most talent. Watch out Erika Jayne, it’s even more expensive to be me.’ Are you going to be tuning in? Let me know.”

Although the sarcasm is clear from the utterly baffling tagline, given Paytas’ chaotic and controversy-ridden past, others still believed the news could be true.

This is so camp https://t.co/jJOZ1pUyXy — Shahar Mizrahi (@mizrahi_shahar) December 29, 2022

Is this real life? I am sooooo beyond stoked. She is going to give @erikajayne a run for her money. OH this is going to be so good. https://t.co/V3nlZ77kjC — Queen Bee (@QueenBClassics) December 29, 2022

Paytas has previously been brought up in a past The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode in 2018, where the housewives discussed a ‘mukbang pizza’ video of hers.

She made her reality TV debut on Celebrity Big Brother season 20, when she was a contestant for 11 days.

Paytas has long been a controversial figure within the LGBTQ+ community.

She once came out as a trans man but said she also “a thousand per cent” identified with the gender she was assigned at birth.

Paytas later came out as non-binary and updated their pronouns to she/they.

The controversial YouTuber gave birth to her daughter, Malibu Barbie, earlier this year.