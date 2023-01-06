Cluedo – known as Clue in the US – has given its characters a makeover, and frankly, they’re hot.

The updated Hasbro board game retains its well-loved murder mystery format and characters, but has given them an all new looks and backstories.

Mrs White has become Chef White, with an undercut that’s giving big queer zaddy vibes, Mrs Peacock is now serving Annalise Keating as Solicitor Peacock, and Mr Green is now the hunky, mysterious Mayor Green.

Players can also play as Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard or Professor Plum – who all have a motive to murder the owner of the mansion, Boddy Black.

Hasbro's new version of Clue officially comes out today and I look forward to a generation of kids pointing to the new Chef White as their sexual awakening. pic.twitter.com/tF71wMjLyI — Christian Hoffer (@CHofferCBus) January 4, 2023

LGBTQ+ people everywhere left with their jaws on the floor at, frankly, the steamy queer vibes exuding from the board game.

“Everyone in this picture is a different type of homosexual and I love it,” one person rightly noted.

Another added: “Choosing a game piece in Clue is now about selecting which queer archetype you’d like to embody.”

Every single one of these characters is clearly gay. I must have it. — Kasey LeBlanc (he / him) 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈✡️ (@_KaseyLeBlanc) January 5, 2023

Clue said GAY RIGHTS https://t.co/epZZGZ469n — Nic (@njnic23) January 5, 2023

Why did they make the new Clue characters fuckable and gayhttps://t.co/A0ssMcFBOi — Steelhart Battlestag (@TheSteelStag) January 5, 2023

"What's your sexuality?"



*Drops Clue on the table* https://t.co/OR4Yv0lJZ5 — 🏳️‍🌈 Heidi 🏳️‍⚧️ (@NotThatHeidi) January 5, 2023

CLUE (1985):



“I’m uh … I’m pretty gay.”



Clue: The Classic Mystery Game (2023):



“SLAY THE HOUSE DOWN BOOTS IT’S MOTHER SAY THAT GET IT QUEEN” pic.twitter.com/A4fDms5C3h — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) January 5, 2023

Honestly all of these folks are severely attractive and my bi ass is ready for it — Friendly Non-Binary Dungeon Mom (@FNDungeonMom) January 4, 2023

Many have drawn parallels with the hit murder mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, with one tweeting: “Absolutely everyone in this room can get it (yes, even Colonel Mustard, if he’s a fashionably gay Southern gentleman like Benoit Blanc).”

“This is just a bomb ass polycule doing a murder mystery dinner now, you can’t change my mind,” another wrote.

Me: this looks awesome!



My raging bisexual gremlin self: they’re fucking hot! — Death by Mage (@DeathByMage) January 5, 2023

this is the horniest clue i've ever seen https://t.co/y1er2Iw6lT — Jill_Krajewski on IG (@JillKrajewski) January 5, 2023

It’s no longer about who hit who with what, but who’s hitting ON whom, and trying to get them to realize it.



Miss Scarlet Flirted with Professor Plum, in the Library, with an Innuendo! — Nick (@NerfedGeek) January 5, 2023

“My wife and I saw you from across the bar and really dig your vibe” pic.twitter.com/TyA4aUa7T1 — chrosTV (@chrostian123) January 5, 2023

Others have already tried to come up with aptly gay backstories for our suspected murderers.

Prof. Plum, non-binary nepo baby; Sen. Verde, gay, Cuban/“Jewish,” lied on his resume; Chef White, non-binary emotionally unavailable alcoholic; Ms. Peacock, trans, rich, secretely Republican; Miss Scarlet, lesbian, dominatrix, noise artist/DJ; Sir Mustard, sad leather daddy https://t.co/ff4oDUVUIU — meagan 🥀 (@meaganrosae) January 5, 2023

Chef White. At the drag show. With the pronouns. https://t.co/PMoYNw58XQ — Uncle Roger (@RoJoHen) January 5, 2023

The new Cluedo has also renewed excitement for the Clue movie, announced back in 2018 and starring Ryan Reynolds which is reportedly still in production.

It has given fresh casting inspiration based on the board game profiles. Some are calling for Chef White to obviously be played by Ruby Rose, while others are calling for Lupita Nyong’o to take her rightful place as Miss Scarlett. And Miss Peacock? Why, that is Iranian actor Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Clue movie remake with Donald Glover, Ken Watanabe, @melissaCnavia, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Lupita Nyong'o, and Pierce Brosnan. With a special appearance by Matthew McConaughey as Mr Boddy. https://t.co/k4lw83qhlg — Chad A. Griffiths (@a_simple_tailor) January 5, 2023

Alright, Clue movie reboot idea:



Simu Liu as Mr. Green, Richard Ayoade as Professor Plum, Stephanie Beatriz as Ms. Peacock, Lupita Nyong’o as Ms. Scarlet, Liam Neeson as Col. Mustard, and Cobie Smulders as Mrs. White. Directed by Rian Johnson. — Venkman’s Assistant (@SimonCallahan) January 5, 2023

Qhether your are here for Daddy Mustard or ready to get wrecked by the illustrious Professor Plum, you can get your hands on your Cluedo here.