Cluedo made Colonel Mustard and the gang hot and it’s a lot to deal with: ‘They made them f**kable?’
Cluedo – known as Clue in the US – has given its characters a makeover, and frankly, they’re hot.
The updated Hasbro board game retains its well-loved murder mystery format and characters, but has given them an all new looks and backstories.
Mrs White has become Chef White, with an undercut that’s giving big queer zaddy vibes, Mrs Peacock is now serving Annalise Keating as Solicitor Peacock, and Mr Green is now the hunky, mysterious Mayor Green.
Players can also play as Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard or Professor Plum – who all have a motive to murder the owner of the mansion, Boddy Black.
LGBTQ+ people everywhere left with their jaws on the floor at, frankly, the steamy queer vibes exuding from the board game.
“Everyone in this picture is a different type of homosexual and I love it,” one person rightly noted.
Another added: “Choosing a game piece in Clue is now about selecting which queer archetype you’d like to embody.”
Every single one of these characters is clearly gay. I must have it.— Kasey LeBlanc (he / him) 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈✡️ (@_KaseyLeBlanc) January 5, 2023
Many have drawn parallels with the hit murder mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, with one tweeting: “Absolutely everyone in this room can get it (yes, even Colonel Mustard, if he’s a fashionably gay Southern gentleman like Benoit Blanc).”
“This is just a bomb ass polycule doing a murder mystery dinner now, you can’t change my mind,” another wrote.
Me: this looks awesome!— Death by Mage (@DeathByMage) January 5, 2023
My raging bisexual gremlin self: they’re fucking hot!
It’s no longer about who hit who with what, but who’s hitting ON whom, and trying to get them to realize it.— Nick (@NerfedGeek) January 5, 2023
Miss Scarlet Flirted with Professor Plum, in the Library, with an Innuendo!
“My wife and I saw you from across the bar and really dig your vibe” pic.twitter.com/TyA4aUa7T1— chrosTV (@chrostian123) January 5, 2023
Others have already tried to come up with aptly gay backstories for our suspected murderers.
The new Cluedo has also renewed excitement for the Clue movie, announced back in 2018 and starring Ryan Reynolds which is reportedly still in production.
It has given fresh casting inspiration based on the board game profiles. Some are calling for Chef White to obviously be played by Ruby Rose, while others are calling for Lupita Nyong’o to take her rightful place as Miss Scarlett. And Miss Peacock? Why, that is Iranian actor Shohreh Aghdashloo.
Alright, Clue movie reboot idea:— Venkman’s Assistant (@SimonCallahan) January 5, 2023
Simu Liu as Mr. Green, Richard Ayoade as Professor Plum, Stephanie Beatriz as Ms. Peacock, Lupita Nyong’o as Ms. Scarlet, Liam Neeson as Col. Mustard, and Cobie Smulders as Mrs. White. Directed by Rian Johnson.
Qhether your are here for Daddy Mustard or ready to get wrecked by the illustrious Professor Plum, you can get your hands on your Cluedo here.
