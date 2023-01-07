Professional wrestler Fred Rosser – formerly known as WWE’s Darren Young – has revealed what WWE founder and controversial chairman Vince McMahon told him after he came out as gay.

The former member of the NXT group The Nexus, who came out publicly in 2013, opened up about his experience of sharing his sexuality publicly while in the WWE in a recent interview with WrestlingNews.

Explaining that the WWE locker room was overwhelmingly supportive at the time, Rosser recalled how it was it was Vince McMahon, who served as CEO of WWE from 1982 until last year, who was most vocal in his support.

The two reportedly had a deep conversation after meeting following Rosser’s announcement, which the star said was “really genuine”.

“He said, about how one of his best friends Pat Patterson, god rest his soul, was also gay,” Rosser said. “It was a good talk, you know what I mean?

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser said he still speaks to WWE superstars to this day. (Getty)

“Vince McMahon had said when I came out publicly that, he didn’t want it to be a storyline. And I said to myself, ‘Well, I’m fine with that, as long as I can be myself and be comfortable.’ At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”

Rosser came out publicly in an interview with TMZ after being after being asked whether a gay wrestler could ever be a success, replying: “Absolutely. Look at me, I’m a WWE superstar, and to be honest with you, I’ll tell you right now, I’m gay.”

The 2013 announcement made him the first active gay male WWE superstar, since all gay wrestlers, including Pat Patterson, had come out after their careers had ended.

In his recent interview with WrestlingNews, Rosser praised some of the fellow WWE stars who supported him following the announcement.

“From guys like Randy Orton, who I still communicate with to this day, [to] Mark Henry, Sheamus, Titus O’Neil, [and a] plethora of other superstars, they made it a lot more easy for me to walk into a locker room,” he said.

“Anyone who doesn’t have that support system, whether it’s their family, or their friendships, be part of my family on social media. My social media is an open diary to the world. So anything I ever post or talk about always comes from the heart.”