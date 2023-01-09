M3GAN’s deliciously unhinged rendition of Titanium is sending the internet wild: ‘I kinda lost it’

If you thought upcoming horror M3GAN was already camp, think again: the killer robot doll is sending the internet into a tailspin over her iconic rendition of David Guetta’s “Titanium”.

M3GAN has everyone talking after a smash opening weekend at the North American Box Office and there’s one particular scene that has viewers buzzing.

Having already cemented herself in the LGBTQ+ pop culture canon with her viral acrobatic dance routine, the murderous android doll has now captured everyone’s attention with her lullaby version of “Titanium”.

Yes, you read that correctly. The 2011 pop hit managed to sneak its way into the comedy-horror which follows orphaned girl Cady (Violet McGraw) who is taken under the wing of a life-like artificial intelligence doll called M3GAN.

In the chaotic scene, M3GAN (Jenna Davis) begins singing a disturbingly eerie version of “Titanium” to Cady, sending viewers who watched the film during its opening weekend into hysterics.

“When M3GAN started singing Titanium I kinda lost it… it’s camp,” one person wrote.

okay M3gan was kind of hilarious. When she started singing Titanium as a lullaby to that girl I lost it lmfao — Hen🌿 (@hnry_sins) January 8, 2023

The moment I saw that scene of M3GAN singing Titanium, I knew we were in for a hit pic.twitter.com/0wtq1CWkaR — Jupiter’s Claim Adult (@munmik07) January 9, 2023

#M3GAN is honestly a blast. The 95% seems insane until you sit in a crowded theater & see the genuine laughs this gets. At one point M3gan starts singing Sia’s “Titanium” to a little girl as a bedtime lullaby & it’s so loveably weird and random that the entire theater cracked up pic.twitter.com/zY9OzTpuOB — Vicente Francisco Garcia 🎃 (@spookyvicente) January 6, 2023

“How can you not be entertained by a demented robotic doll belting out “Titanium”? Sleeper hit incoming no question about it,” another added.

Whole theater lost their absolute shit at M3GAN singing Titanium pic.twitter.com/MokkvoopKU — Sam Wilson (@yeahyeahsam) January 7, 2023

Please see M3gan y’all if being a toy don’t work out she needs to try her hand at comedy cause the bitch is funny. When she suddenly sung Titanium I damn near died. Then the climax she was reading Gemma down pic.twitter.com/VmumeLzA4Q — Tinkatot’s MOTHER (@BeigeBastard) January 7, 2023

Many adoring M3GAN fans are already calling for the moment to get its critical acclaim. “If “Titanium” (M3gan’s version) doesn’t win the Oscar for best song this year I’m rioting,” one person joked.

“Titanium” (M3GAN’s version) is already up on Spotify for everyone’s listening pleasure, although some are hoping that the fan appreciation will lead to a full-length version being released before too long. And with a sequel to the horror hit reportedly underway, our viral superstar doesn’t look like she’ll be leaving our screens any time soon.

M3GAN will be released in UK cinemas on 13 January.