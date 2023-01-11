Comedian and Drag Race UK judge Alan Carr will reportedly take over from David Walliams as a judge on the next series of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Walliams’ future on the show has hung in the air since November 2022, when the The Guardian obtained an audio recording of him calling a pensioner who had just auditioned on the talent show a “c**t”.

The Little Britain star apologised after he was also caught making inappropriate comments about another auditionee, saying she was like “the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f**k them, but you don’t”.

Now, The Daily Mail and several other media outlets are reporting that Walliams has stepped down from the show and Alan Carr will be taking over.

Fans of Carr, who’s been hailed as one of the best Drag Race judges across all its franchises, are delighted, calling him a “massive upgrade” from Walliams.

“If this IS true – this is a f******g GENIUS move by ITV and BGT. Alan Carr is television GOLD and will be an unreal additional to the judges panel,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Others suggested that they may actually start watching the series again if Walliams doesn’t return.

My flatmates always watches it but I usually avoid it because of David cos I hate the character he portrays, but I LOVED chatty man and miss it so I will maybe watch a bit of this https://t.co/P9ZFfofZ9e — Gus (@AugustusAltacus) January 10, 2023

Another simply called Alan Carr a national treasure, which we wholeheartedly agree with.

There is one small question that needs answering, though: if Carr is taking on the Britain’s Got Talent gig, will he still be able to do Drag Race UK?

Auditions for last year’s series of the ITV talent show began filming in January, around the same time that Drag Race UK filming reportedly commenced.

Fans are starting to worry about whether a filming clash between the two shows could lead to Carr leaving Drag Race UK.

hang on is the filming gonna clash with drag race uk??? https://t.co/9SOEN58BL5 pic.twitter.com/0pnL2Ixeft — َ (@escxfuego) January 10, 2023

Wonder if this means he won’t do drag race uk5 https://t.co/SyUZamh17E — Blaze🦎💚 | Astrud Aurelia is an icon👑 (@BlazesAccount) January 10, 2023

If Alan Carr replaces Walliams, it’s a big win for the gays. If Alan Carr leaves Drag Race, it’s a big loss for the gays. Watch this space.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV later on this year, with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden expected to take up their regular slots on the judging panel.