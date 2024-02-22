The Kid Laroi has spoken out about the “pressure” of being thrust into the limelight as a teenager in a first look for his upcoming documentary, Kids Are Growing Up.

The feature documentary on the Grammy-nominated Aussie star is directed and produced by Michael D. Ratner and details his meteoric rise to fame when he was just 17 years old.

The singer-come-rapper originally gained recognition through his since-passed mentor Juice Wrld, whom he supported on his Australian tours in 2018 and 2019. He was then noticed by the likes of Justin Bieber and Post Malone.

The alt artist, who was born Charlton Howard, is part of a cohort of Hollywood child stars who came to fame in the late 2010s, including Billie Eilish (who was just 15 when she rose to fame) and Olivia Rodrigo (who was 17), and Shawn Mendes (who was also 15).

Howard’s upcoming documentary shows the star navigating some heavy topics, including mental health issues, his first love, and the tragic death of his mentor, the late rapper. Filming began before the success of his 2021 hit single “Stay” — which Bieber later appeared on in a remix — and continued as the musician prepared for his first world tour and studio album.

The documentary also features interview clips from others in the industry, including the “Yummy” hitmaker, and Post Malone.

Go back to the beginning. The new documentary, Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About #AKidNamedLaroi, streams on February 29. #TheKidLaroi #Rap #AustralianRapper pic.twitter.com/FCY097UFy5 — Prime Video AU/NZ (@PrimeVideoAUNZ) February 21, 2024

In a statement, Laroi noted “the incredible teams at OBB Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios for their support in sharing my story”.

He continued: “I can’t wait for audiences to see this behind-the-scenes portrayal of my journey, which perfectly encapsulates some of the most rewarding and challenging years of my life and career so far.”

Currently, the singer is preparing for a headline tour and has confirmed UK and European dates on his tour, with North American shows expected to be announced soon.

The European leg of The First Time tour will begin on 5 April in Oslo and head to the likes of Warsaw, Amsterdam, London, Manchester, Dublin and Berlin.

It’s scheduled to finish up with a headline show in Milan on 27 April.

The singer was scheduled to perform the tour in Australia this month, but this has been postponed to October 2024 for “logistical” reasons.

“We tried to make February work but it’s proving to be logistically impossible. I’m sorry to make you wait a bit longer but we will need to move the tour to October. We’re working on the details including some new additions to the line up and will let you know ASAP,” read a statement on Ticketek.

Kids Are Growing Up will be available to stream from 29 February on Prime Video.