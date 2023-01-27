Anne Hathaway has been slaying the red carpet and selfie game – and fans are all asking the same thing.

The Oscar-winning actress has recently made appearances at the Sundance Film Festival to promote her new film, Eileen as well as Paris Fashion Week.

Fans have been obsessed with her looks, with one saying: “No notes. 10/10. Anne Hathaway is my rightful queen of Genovia.”

Another said that she’s “been eating up all of her looks”, while somebody else joked: “the flannel…the shoes…i know what you are anne hathaway”.

While a clip of her dancing to “Lady Marmalade” at the Valentino couture show after-party has racked up more than 400,00 likes on Twitter.

Anne Hathaway at Sundance is all I can think about right now. pic.twitter.com/GhwzuBZa2N — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 25, 2023

She also posted a selfie to her official Instagram page during her press tour and fans all had the same question.

One commented: “she doesn’t age. like AT ALL.”

Another asked: “You’re not aging! What is happening.”

While somebody else joked: “WHAT IS THIS DARK MAGIC.”

And another fan demanded: “if you don’t drop that skincare routine….”

For those wondering how Hathaway gets her glowing skin, then you’ll be pleased to know that her longtime facialist, Su-Man revealed some of her inside secrets in 2022..

“Anne is incredibly disciplined when it comes to her skin,” she told Net-a-Porter.

The celebrity beauty expert recommends applying toner, including the Omorovicza Queen Essence Toner and a serum, suggesting Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum.

“To brighten and renew skin, use an exfoliator to remove dead skin cells, and apply toner and serum before sealing them in with a hydrating sheet mask,” Su-Man advised, adding that eye cream and moisturizer should follow.

Su-Man recommends applying a face mask in the morning rather than before bedtime.

“You want to glow and go out, not glow and go to bed,” she explained.

Hathaway called these gold eye masks “expensive but truly brilliant”. (Liberty London)

She highlights the pricey La Mer’s The Hydrating Facial and the Chantecaille Bio Lifting Mask.

Hathaway herself shouted out Chantecaille in an interview with Allure, calling their gold eye masks “so expensive but truly, deeply brilliant”.

Anne Hathaway to star in new sapphic thriller

The actor’s much-anticipated new thriller Eileen recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and Hathaway has opened up about approaching the role.

“I found the script challenging the first time I read it,” she explained to Deadline. “I found it really dark and really funny but it’s a tricky one. It’s so smart. It’s actually unusually smart, so it took me a few reads to feel like I had the beginnings of a handle on it.”

The Oscar winner has also described her new Sundance film as “Carol meets Reservoir Dogs“

“I [remember] just throwing everything at it and it feeling very risky,” she told Vanity Fair.

“It’s one of my favourite things I’ve ever been in. Even if I wasn’t in it, it’d be one of my favorite things I’Ve seen in ages.”

Based on Ottessa Moshfegh’s 2015 Man Booker Prize-shortlisted novel, the film follows prison guard Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie), who works at a juvenile correctional facility for young boys in Massachusetts in the 1960s, and also cares for her abusive, alcoholic father.

Eileen’s life takes a turn after she meets the prison’s beautiful and beguiling new psychologist, Dr Rebecca Saint John (Hathaway), who is brought in to introduce modern reform. Before long, the pair form an unlikely but intense connection – but Eileen’s affection for Rebecca eventually pulls her into a crime beyond the realm of her imagination.