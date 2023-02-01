Outrageous and controversial makeup mogul Jeffree Star has continued his campaign of terror on fans of the NFL by shading wives of players who have reached out to him to ask him to stop teasing his mystery “NFL Boo”.

Saryn Anderson, wife of the Carolina Panthers American football player Henry Anderson, messaged Star on Instagram to ask that he stop teasing his boyfriend’s identity, as people had wrongly identified Anderson as the mystery man.

Anderson messaged Star: “I’m getting harassed bc my husband is in the NFL and people think it’s him. Please stop.”

Taking to Twitter, Star posted a screenshot of Saryn’s message with a typically inflammatory caption: “OMG now the #NFL wives are coming after me!!! Girl… Don’t be so insecure. I don’t mess with married men,” complete with a kissing emoji.

OMG now the #NFL wives are coming after me!!! Girl… Don’t be so insecure.

I don’t mess with married men 😘 pic.twitter.com/kA9wy2yzKM — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 31, 2023

Saryn Anderson’s Instagram has been put on private since Jeffree Star shared the screenshot, and her Twitter no longer exists.

Star continued to target Anderson in a further Instagram story, in which he said: “How come people want to play with fire and when you light the match with them they disappear? I’m like girl don’t be insecure about your marriage, I’m not a shady bitch.”

He then asked if his new mystery man is married, before telling the alleged National Football League player not to speak on video.

Despite many fans who are keen on the guessing game, many more have condemned Jeffree’s behaviour, saying “he knows exactly what he is doing”.

I am just gobsmacked over the numbers of people that are defending him and are so heartless toward Saryn Anderson. The question is not that he can post or not his boyfriend, it’s the way he is doing it, he knows exactly what he is doing and now he is interacting with players. — CrownWings (@CrownLimitless) January 31, 2023

Other NFL wives who have been forced to deny their husband is secretly dating the contentious beauty influencer include Heather Pocic – wife of Cleveland Browns player Ethan Pocic – who commented on Star’s instagram: “I’ll go ahead and let y’all know Ethan Pocic is married with children! And has been with us the entire off-season!”

She added: “I’m here in the comment section to see who these FBI agents think the player is.”

Fans and critics of Jeffree Star alike first donned their Mystery Inc hats after he posted a blurry snap of himself alongside his boyfriend on a private jet.

Star captioned this first tweet, which contains only the hand, shins and feet of the as-yet-unidentified man: “Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming.”

He then posted another snap of the two in a bathroom, complete with a silenced handgun on the counter.

Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming 🏈 pic.twitter.com/wgOuPP4GZy — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 27, 2023

His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom 🧡 pic.twitter.com/fNKUY4MHi0 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 30, 2023

Star is no stranger to controversy.

In a series of tweets last year, Star suggested the “Hollywood elite” circulated lies about him – and claimed Britney Spears and Kanye West are victims of the same system.

In 2020, Star found himself in hot water when images and an archive of his old website Lipstick Nazi resurfaced. The website featured pictures of swastikas.

Later that year, Insider published an exposé in which people claimed he physically and sexually abused others while at the height of his MySpace fame.

Star has denied all the allegations, with his lawyers branding them “false and defamatory”.

The YouTuber – who relocated to Wyoming – has also faced condemnation for his past racist remarks.

Along with several Twitter users who are intent on working out the identity of Jeffree Star’s NFL boo, countless others have taken to the site to suggest that he should receive no attention following his announced return to reviewing makeup on YouTube in the wake of the ‘mascara-gate’ saga featuring beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira.

it's crazy that u guys will uphold a nazi who claims he 'didn't know any better' at the age of TWENTY TWO but a girl lying about using falsies after applying mascara is where u draw the line. https://t.co/ZOcyVjvNhD pic.twitter.com/nqWsuCrCFb — kennedy tolerator ☆ (@monnomannia) January 28, 2023

the internet beauty community is so broken rn they’re trading a girl who lied about mascara (mikayla nogueira) for a racist and a horrible person lol (jeffree star) — linds 🤍 (@lindseysznn) January 29, 2023