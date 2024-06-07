Doctor Who star Jonathan Groff has begun Pride month by confirming that he’s “single and full of PrEP”.

So far this Pride season, more than 150,000 South Koreans have marched in a banned event, Katy Perry has “fixed” NFL star Harrison Butker’s homophobic speech, and Doctor Who‘s Ncuti Gatwa has topped the Independent’s Pride List.

Now, speaking at the Out/Advocate Pride Cover Party: Pride of Broadway event in New York on Monday (June 3), the Glee star, soon to be seen in Doctor Who, let potential suitors know his relationship status and indicated that he’s taking sexual-health precautions.

“Just to say, I’m single,” Groff said. A video of his speech has garnered almost 400,000 views since being posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday (June 4).

“I’m feeling full of pride and PrEP!“

Jonathan Groff:



I’m single

I’m feeling full of pride

And PrEP pic.twitter.com/hHxjDctyDs — kwprime (@kwprime) June 4, 2024

PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) is a medication that, when taken correctly, prevents the user from contracting HIV. It is available free in the UK, although experts have warned that sexual health services in Britain are at “breaking point”.

You may like to watch

Groff’s comments have spurred several fans to pitch their case for a night with him. “And soon full of me,” one user wrote. Another added: “He knows very well I’m available,” and a third commented: “But is he Looking?” referring to the star’s role in the HBO queer series.

Groff will appear in this weekend’s episode of Doctor Who, “Rogue”.

Fans learnt last year that he would join Jinkx Monsoon and Neil Patrick Harris as one of the queer guest stars in the long-running BBC sci-fi, as a “mysterious” character but have only learnt more recently.

According to the BBC, he plays a bounty hunter called Rogue.

The Doctor and Ruby find themselves at a very Bridgerton-like party in 1813, but, unlike the period drama, the guests are being killed off – and we are promised that the mysterious bounty hunter will change the Time Lord’s life for ever.

Doctor Who episode “Rogue” will be available on BBC iPlayer and Disney+ on Saturday (8 June) and will air on BBC1 at 6.45pm the same day.