Nobody panic! Lil Nas X and Troye Sivan shared a red carpet moment at the Met Gala, and fans are ready for them to make a music collaboration.

The LGBTQ+ musicians have joined a slew of queer stars appearing at the biggest night in fashion on the night, including Andrew Scott’s arm-day-worthy look and Sam Smith’s Met Gala debut.

And the “J Christ” hitmaker shared a glimpse into his night at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art by uploading a TikTok clip of himself and the “Angel Baby” singer on the red carpet. The pair posed while the rapper sang along to “Rain” by Skaiwater.

Lil Nas X’s Met Gala look featured sparkly portions by Raul Lopez of Luar. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The Australian star looked dapper wearing a blue peek-a-boo back shirt and tuxedo vest combo from Prada. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X exuded opulence in a cream blazer and a bedazzled shirt and slacks, which was embellished with 50,000 Swarovski crystals. He accessorised with matching sparkly acrylic nails.

Thanks to their social media moment, fans are literally begging for the pair to work on a music collab. “When’s the collab coming out???”, one commenter asked beneath the video, while another echoed: “ok so collab rn”.

A third commented: “I was just hoping for a collab!” A different fan wrote: “Collab pleaseeeee 😭😭😭”.

Sivan served a peek-a-boo back moment by Prada. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

While the pair are yet to confirm to be working on a project together, both have been long-term supporters of each others’ work.

In a 2023 interview with the Evening Standard, Sivan said that Lil Nas X was one of his biggest influences.

He told the outlet: “I think it’s super important that art represents how we’re feeling and that you see people that look like you. I take that quite seriously.

“That’s why I’m so inspired by someone like Lil Nas X and how unapologetic he is. I hope he realises how unbelievably influential he’s been.”

Troye continued, adding: “It feels, honestly, like we’ve arrived. Maybe not politically or socially, but in pop music, it feels as though we’ve arrived at the end goal, which is that I honestly don’t even know who’s queer and who’s not any more – which is exactly how it should be.”

“We’ve had Sam Smith and Kim Petras go to number one, and Lil Nas X. These are big, big barriers that have been absolutely obliterated even just in the past year.”