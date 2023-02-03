Quantcast
Support LGBTQ+ rights
Advertisement Remove ads
Careers

Here are the LGBTQ-inclusive companies recruiting at National Student Pride 2023

  • TwitterFacebookRedditEmail
A woman is speaking to another person in a fairly crowded room.

Dozens of employers will be recruiting new talent at the National Student Pride 2023 career’s fair (National Student Pride)

The UK’s largest LGBTQ+ student event returns this February as National Student Pride takes place in London.

The weekend of 10-12 February will be packed with panels, discussions, entertainment (in the form of a lip-sync battle with Drag Race UK legends Tayce and Danny Beard) and a recruitment fair where the most inclusive companies in the UK will be looking out for LGBTQ+ student talent. 

What is National Student Pride?

The event first took place in 2005 at Oxford Brookes University and has evolved into a national event that welcomes over 2000 attendees from all over the UK to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during university life.

The annual recruitment fair is a wonderful opportunity for future graduates to connect with the UK’s most progressive employers, this year this includes PinkNews, so come say hello!

Advertisement Remove ads

The UK’s biggest LGBTQ+ student recruitment fair is taking place on Saturday, 11 February at the University of Westminster’s Marylebone Campus – and even better, tickets are free

The PinkNews logo above the National Student Pride logo on a purple, pink and orange background
PinkNews is an official media partner of National Student Pride 2023 (PinkNews)

Which companies will be there?

There will be over 70 employers from finance, tech, automotive, media and retail among others looking to recruit and network with incredible talent within the LGBTQ+ student community.

We’ve highlighted a few top names in a few industries, and the complete list can be found here.

Finance & Accounting

  • EY
  • Lloyd’s Banking Group
  • KPMG
  • American Express
  • Fidelity International

Legal

  • Clifford Chance
  • ReedSmith
  • Clyde & Co
  • Mayer Brown
  • Bird & Bird

Technology

  • Softcat
  • Fujitsu
  • Crowdstrike

Charities & NGOs

  • Out for Sport
  • Mermaids
  • Stonewall
  • Mosaic

How did this story make you feel?

Sending reaction...
Thanks for your feedback!

Comments (0)

MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.

Loading Comments loading