Here are the LGBTQ-inclusive companies recruiting at National Student Pride 2023

The UK’s largest LGBTQ+ student event returns this February as National Student Pride takes place in London.

The weekend of 10-12 February will be packed with panels, discussions, entertainment (in the form of a lip-sync battle with Drag Race UK legends Tayce and Danny Beard) and a recruitment fair where the most inclusive companies in the UK will be looking out for LGBTQ+ student talent.

What is National Student Pride?

The event first took place in 2005 at Oxford Brookes University and has evolved into a national event that welcomes over 2000 attendees from all over the UK to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during university life.

The annual recruitment fair is a wonderful opportunity for future graduates to connect with the UK’s most progressive employers, this year this includes PinkNews, so come say hello!

The UK’s biggest LGBTQ+ student recruitment fair is taking place on Saturday, 11 February at the University of Westminster’s Marylebone Campus – and even better, tickets are free!

PinkNews is an official media partner of National Student Pride 2023 (PinkNews)

Which companies will be there?

There will be over 70 employers from finance, tech, automotive, media and retail among others looking to recruit and network with incredible talent within the LGBTQ+ student community.

We’ve highlighted a few top names in a few industries, and the complete list can be found here.

Finance & Accounting

EY

Lloyd’s Banking Group

KPMG

American Express

Fidelity International

Legal

Clifford Chance

ReedSmith

Clyde & Co

Mayer Brown

Bird & Bird

Technology

Softcat

Fujitsu

Crowdstrike

Charities & NGOs