Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has shared his grandpa’s wholesome response to his coming out video.

The actor came out to the world in January in a surprise TikTok, declaring to his followers: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’.”

“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” he added in a caption, referring to his fictional counterpart Will Byers, a closeted teen in love with his best friend.

As the world reacted, so did Noah Schnapp’s family, including his loving grandpa who sent the sweetest message of support.

“Hey Noah, I became aware today of your public announcement that you are gay,” Noah’s grandpa wrote in a moving text message shared by Schnapp on TikTok on 8 February.

“I just want you to know that I love you the same and I’m happy for you to be open and to be yourself. Just be proud of who and what you are.

“Iris [Grandma] and I are supportive of your honesty and ability to express your true self! Love you to the moon and back.” Followed by many hearts and kiss emojis.

Although the video has since been taken down, the act of love has fans emotional, with one writing: “I’m crying this is amazing,” while another added: “This is so sweet wtf.”

His grandpa is not the only one with the best reaction. In a recent interview with GQ, co-star Finn Wolfhard shared: “When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him.”

And Schnapp himself shared a mock video of his friends reaction to his coming out with fake surprise, with no one more faux shocked as the himself.

As for his character Will Byers, after seasons of speculation, Schnapp himself confirmed that Will was gay back in July, saying: “It’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike”, and explained how the signs of Will’s sexuality have “always been there”.

“Obviously, it was hinted at in season one,” he added, “It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing.”

And more recently added that the sexuality journey was “beautifully written”.

Stranger Things season one to four are streaming on Netflix.