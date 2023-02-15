A university in Florida is receiving backlash after it shamefully cancelled a performance by a capella group The King’s Singers over ‘concerns’ about the sexuality of its performers.

In a statement published on Twitter, the British band said that it was due to perform a concert at the Pensacola Christian College (PCC) in Brent, Florida, on Saturday (11 February).

However, the concert was abruptly cancelled because the university had “concerns” about the “lifestyles” of the group’s members.

“It has become clear to us, from a flood of correspondence from students and members of the public, that these concerns related to the sexuality of members of our group,” the Grammy award-winning band said.

“This is the first time that anything other than bad weather, the pandemic or war has caused a concert cancellation in our 55-year history… we hope that any conversations that follow might encourage a greater sense of love, acceptance and inclusion.”

Sharing information here about the short-notice cancellation of our recent concert in Florida: pic.twitter.com/J8RxfN2147 — The King's Singers (@kingssingers) February 13, 2023

Jonathan Howard, one of the members of the six-person band, afterwards expressed how “hurtful” and “shocking” the decision was.

Two of the members of the band are gay, Howard said.

In a “sad” and “bigoted” statement issued in response to the band’s claim, the fundamentalist university defended its “sincerely held beliefs”.

A statement posted on Twitter read: “The college cannot knowingly give an implied or direct endorsement of anything that violates the Holy Scripture.

“PCC cancelled a concert with The King’s Singers upon learning that one of the artists openly maintained a lifestyle that contradicts Scripture.”

The university then bizarrely claimed that it had treated the singers with “dignity” and “respect” while shunning them for their sexuality.

Social media users have reacted with uproar at PCC’s statement.

Ben McKee, bassist in Grammy award-winning band Imagine Dragons, called its actions “discriminatory and shameful,” urging the university to “spread love, not hate”.

The actions of Pensacola Christian College are discriminatory and shameful. Spread love, not hate. ❤️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈❤️ — Ben McKee (@benamckee) February 14, 2023

“These people are deeply sick. This is not Christianity,” wrote one person.

“If you’re not cool with gay dudes, then just give up on ever having another choral performance again,” another said.

“There is no “dignity” or “respect” in being told your existence is wrong,” scolded a third.

🤬😭Can hardly wrap my head around this level of blatant homophobia passing in 2023… Such an incredibly dignified response from @kingssingers Time for others to be angry on their behalf now https://t.co/lrsFppuA8P — Catriona McDermid (@CMcdermid_) February 15, 2023

King's Singers a masterclass in dignity and restraint in the face of intolerance and hate https://t.co/t0ddWpOJtx — Gillian Moore (@GillianMoore10) February 15, 2023

"Treated with dignity and respect" – no, this is homophobia, plain and simple. Thank God no educational institution in the UK is allowed by law to act like this. https://t.co/uU8EOTYG9t — Simon Toyne (@sgtoyne) February 14, 2023

On its website, the PCC states that it believes the Bible forbids “sexual immorality including adultery, fornication, homosexuality, bestiality, incest, and use of pornography”.

In its 2023 student handbook, the university hilariously states that students have a right to access its educational programmes “without discrimination”.

It does not rule out discrimination against people based on sexual orientation.

The handbook also says that PCC bans “transgender identification,” asserting that “rejecting or changing biological gender/identity” – including through using pronouns – could lead to a student being kicked out of the university.

The King’s Singers have won two Grammy Awards: one for Best Classical Crossover Album in 2009, and one for Best Choral Performance in 2012.