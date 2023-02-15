Lana Del Rey has released a second single, “A&W (American Whore)”, from her upcoming album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – and fans are delighted with the goods.

The seven-minute track has garnered praise from fans and critics alike and has debuted at Number 139 on Global Spotify with 1.25million partial day streams on the platform. It also debuted at 93 on US Spotify with 41,000 streams.

Described by Pitchfork as a “chimeric folk-trap ballad that acts as a crash course in Lana signifiers,” the song breezily flits between genres and singing styles. The long-and-short of it is that, following the lacklustre response to her previous two albums, Lana is back. And no one is happier than Twitter.

A common theme of the commendations coming Del Rey’s way are related to the unexpected transition that takes the song from Norman F**king Rockwell-esque strings to something trappier and grittier. And, as the gays of Twitter have put it, the moment has “gagged everyone”.

the transition in A&W gagged everyone pic.twitter.com/SXPOy2XYNF — David彡 (@worstbehaviorll) February 14, 2023

A&W transition got me feeling like pic.twitter.com/Qb54FpA1mB — kyrys (@Novembersson) February 15, 2023

oh i just got to the transition to a&w pic.twitter.com/K8K6ngxt1j — Carolyn's Cakes 🏳️‍⚧️ (@YourFaveNatalie) February 14, 2023

Other Twitter users have celebrated the song as a triumphant return to form for the singer. Not that she ever really slipped, mind: Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters received 81 and 80 out of 100 respectively on Metacritic.

“A&W exceeded my expectations… it feels so good to have her finally serve again for the first time in ages,” one fan wrote above a reaction video of Beyoncé.

Another tweeted that Lana had “melted down her p**sy and sprinkled it on A&W”, adding that they were “obsessed.”

While we obviously can’t verify this nature of music production, we’re led to believe that it’s a good thing.

A&W exceeded my expectations… it feels so good to have her finally serve again for the first time in ages pic.twitter.com/kkz2DHBOJ7 — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) February 14, 2023

me while listening to A&W by lana del rey: pic.twitter.com/VEZq12FnLx — s 🦈 (@fionaspawn) February 14, 2023

Lana Del Rey just released a 7 min track! I almost forgot what songs over 4 minutes sounded like pic.twitter.com/Vmarhrr7EH — 💫 (@heyjaeee) February 14, 2023

lana melted down her pussy and sprinkled it on A&W like i’m OBSESSED pic.twitter.com/PnkdKw39U0 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 14, 2023

Jack Antonoff in the studio with Lana during A&W pic.twitter.com/we7oxpx2Nd — chris (@wheresmywigggg) February 15, 2023

Other fans have reacted hilariously to the title that was originally proposed for Del Rey’s ninth studio album. While the record already has a lengthy enough name, the singer revealed in an interview with Billie Eilish that it was originally meant to be called Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Pearl Watch Me on Ring a Bell Psycho Lifeguard.

And, because Twitter is unable to take anything too seriously, the memes have been phenomenal.

Lana almost named the album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Pearl Watch Me on Ring a Bell Psycho Lifeguard! … pic.twitter.com/DNX62FfGUe — Aidan (@aidanthereup) February 14, 2023

me trying to figure out if “DYKTTATUOBPWMORABPL” is a keyboard smash or an abbreviated lana del rey album title pic.twitter.com/8ykzpTJ0Hy — wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 14, 2023

Pearl Watch Me and Ring a Bell Psycho Lifeguard not making the album title #LanaDelRey pic.twitter.com/9qU0xjfweH — XtraAnxious (@xtraanxious) February 15, 2023

me whenever Lana Del Rey reveals the title of her new albums pic.twitter.com/YtqMxqAYje — unfortunately (@colapepsi_) February 14, 2023

For her interview with Eilish, Del Rey also completed a photoshoot, with some fans claiming it’s the best she’s ever done.

Lana Del Rey for Interview Magazine. pic.twitter.com/nA8JiYKsP3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2023

i’m so in love with this old vintage hollywood lana del rey vibe pic.twitter.com/9F1CGaI1tD — b (@lostinyosemite) February 14, 2023

That Lana photo shoot for interview magazine is just so iconic. Probably the best she ever done. Ngl I’m going to purchase this one if it’s ever available in France. — Anthony (@amianoptimist) February 14, 2023

LANA DEL REY ATE pic.twitter.com/eaKaQDgtaj — amon LDR (@gabrimoonn) February 14, 2023

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd will be released on 24 March.