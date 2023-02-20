The 1975 star Matty Healy ‘mocks’ Yungblud after being called out for ‘objectifying’ Ice Spice
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has seemingly hit back after Yungblud condemned his recent comments regarding up-and-coming American rapper Ice Spice.
While appearing on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, Healy and co-hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen made a number of remarks about Ice Spice’s ethnicity and heritage, before mocking Japanese, Scottish and Hawaiian accents.
Ice Spice‘s collaboration with PinkPantheress “Boy’s a Liar Pt 2” went viral on TikTok, and Healy said he slid into her DMs on Instagram.
Singer Yungblud seemingly condemned the podcast episode, writing: “Love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young, Black female artist who’s blowing up.”
Healy has now seemingly responded.
Mimicking Yungblud’s Doncaster accent and referencing his song “Hope for the Underrated Youth”, Matty Healy took to his Instagram story, with an “emo filter” and said: “All right guys? I’m so f**king angry because someone’s blown themselves up in the f**king Ukraine, and we’re not going to stand to that for that because we’re the f**king children – the f**king underrated youth, f**king generation, and that’s what we stand for.
“Well I don’t stand for stuff, I stand against stuff. There’s not a particular thing I stand for, I just stand against stuff and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff. F**k the partriarchy!”
Healy encouraged the hosts to do impressions of Japanese people working in concentration camps, later joining in himself.
The 1975 singer, Friedland and Mullen also made a number of derogatory comments about women during the interview, including jokes concerning menstrual cycles.
“It’s so funny that woman get f**ked up by the moon,” Friedland said. “Meanwhile, we went there – men!”
Healy laughed at the comments and added: “F**k yeah, f**king too right!”
Within 15 minutes of the podcast beginning, Healy said that he would “f**k” Friedland’s sister because “she’s hot”.
