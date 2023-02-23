Mindhunter, the psychological crime thriller starring Jonathan Groff, will not be returning for a third season on Netflix.

Heralded as one of Netflix’s best releases, the hit true crime series, which ran for two seasons on the streamer, follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and Wendy Carr (The Last of Us‘ Anna Torv) who use their criminal profiling skills to interview serial killers.

But after years of speculation from fans, executive producer David Fincher has now confirmed that the series has definitely been axed – and apparently, it’s all down to the cost.

Is Mindhunter cancelled?

As reported by Vanity Fair, Fincher recently told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that Mindhunter‘s high cost was a key reason why Netflix decided to end the series.

“I’m very proud of the first two seasons,” he remarked. “But it’s a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify an investment [for season three].”

Giving credit to Netflix for launching Mindhunter in the first place, Fincher said he “didn’t blame” Netflix for the decision.

“They took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to do ‘Mank’ the way I wanted, and allowed me to venture down new paths with The Killer [his next feature]. It’s a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness.”

nah how is netflix greenlighting multiple projects on serial killers CONSTANTLY which end up romanticising the perpetrators but don’t care about mindhunter which actually deals with the matter in such a well-handled way… the math isn’t mathing or maybe i’m delusional in denial pic.twitter.com/vHfgMkYGR0 — ridz (@filmkirbys) February 21, 2023

Who else agrees #Mindhunter Season 3 IS worth the investment? pic.twitter.com/dX2AgVSN8r — Matt Sheehan Official (@mattsheehantv) February 21, 2023

Me after reading that Fincher confirmed there will be no season three of Mindhunter pic.twitter.com/WOmXlEsSeh — danny. (@TheBrowncyde) February 21, 2023

However, fans are outraged at the streaming service’s decision, with a Change.org petition for a third instalment of the series already accruing nearly 10,000 signatures.

“Netflix will spend millions of dollars on stuff they’ll cancel after one season after not even promoting it. There are 50 Ryan Murphy shows. There are two Tall Girl [films]. I know they can make the math work,” one wrote.

“[Netflix] is not doing social service. It’s all about ‘content’ and numbers at the end of the day,” another added.

“David Fincher confirms there will be no 3rd season of Mindhunter.” pic.twitter.com/XGemhi0LV7 — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) February 21, 2023

Netflix will spend millions of dollars on stuff they’ll cancel after one season after not even promoting it. There are 50 Ryan Murphy shows. There are two Tall Girls. I know they can make the math work.



All I want is more Mindhunter. https://t.co/9ZMMXq8aEP — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) February 21, 2023

David Fincher said what about Mindhunter pic.twitter.com/jWWMesuwCt — 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) February 21, 2023

David Fincher confirmed that there will be no season 3 for #Mindhunter.



We've lost a masterpiece.💔 pic.twitter.com/qsVW2nMt3s — 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚; (@househarington) February 20, 2023

Mindhunter will remain one of the finest shows of our times. Fuming at Netflix is pointless. The streamer is not doing social service; it's all about 'content' and numbers at the end of the day. As baffling as it may sound, enough people didn't see it. pic.twitter.com/IW3JeuBFG4 — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) February 21, 2023

A second season of Mindhunter, with gay star Groff at its heart, was released in 2019 to universal acclaim. However, the following year, news that the show had been put on “indefinite hold” and that cast members Groff, McCallany and Torv had been released from their contracts cast doubt over the future of the show.

Mindhunter joins the ever-growing graveyard of Netflix shows. In the last few months alone, the streaming platform has axed a range of queer shows including the sapphic-led Warrior Nun, teen drama Fate: The Winx Saga and lesbian vampire drama First Kill.

Recently, there was uproar from fans following the baffling decision to cancel hit mystery series 1899 after just one season.