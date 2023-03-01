Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik is set to release a children’s book about how to “spot predatory behaviour” and the so-called dangers associated with youngsters keeping secrets from their parents.

Former real-estate agent Raichik rose to prominence as the owner of the right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ account, which reposts content created by left-wing TikTokers, often with added hostile commentary.

Those creators often face trolling and abuse from Raichik’s followers.

In 2022, Raichik faced intense criticism for sharing false information that Boston Children’s Hospital and the Children’s National Hospital were providing gender-affirming hysterectomies to children.

Hospital staff subsequently faced a campaign of abuse from right-wing groups, and bomb threats were made against the hospitals.

Raichik has amassed millions of followers across various social platforms and she recently revealed that she’d had dinner with former president Donald Trump.

Her picture book, aimed at readers aged from four to eight, is called No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern.

No More Secrets – The Candy Cavern (Brave Books)

“Rose the lamb was so excited to begin second grade,” the book’s synopsis reads, “but when her new teacher focused more on candy than teaching, Rose knew that something was wrong.”

Speaking to The New York Post, Raichik said: “I wanted to do the next step, which is to give parents and children a tool that they can use to actually be able to spot predatory behaviour.”

She added: “This book basically teaches children that if there is a trusted adult or an authority who’s telling you to keep secrets from your parents… then that is a big red flag.”

The subtext of the book is based on-going criticism and conspiracy theories that schools are secretly “encouraging” children to be trans and hiding it from parents.

When news of the book hit social media, Twitter users were quick to react.

Media Matters’ LGBTQ+ programme director Ari Drennen, wrote: “Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik, who helped set off the moral panic that has led to countless LGBTQ people being falsely accused of ‘grooming’ kids, is publishing a book for children.”

Twitter user, Sirpenski, quipped: “I think I’m going to write a book on molecular biology even though I’m not a molecular biologist.”

Another Twitter user, using the name Jinofski, said: “So… LGBTQ people existing is grooming, but writing books specifically designed to push a hostile, hateful agenda on to impressionable kids isn’t… fantasyland 💀”

Meanwhile University of California Santa Cruz PhD candidate, Eli Erlick, having only seen one page of the unpublished book, initially believed the mother character in the story had been drawn as a ram instead of a sheep – effectively making her a trans character.

Far-right terrorist grifter @ChayaRaichik10 released a children's book to encourage anti-queer violence. In a hilarious twist of irony, the illustrator made the mother sheep a ram. That's right, Libs of TikTok has a protagonist TRANS SHEEP in her book! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/dOExZJTbgs — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) February 25, 2023

However, Riachik quickly responded by posting an unseen page from the soon-to-be-released book, clarifying that the main character’s parents were indeed a heterosexual sheep-and-ram couple.

“My book features a mom and a dad. There are only two genders and no matter what you do to your body, you will never be the opposite sex,” she wrote.

LibsofTikTok was so scared someone might think a character in her book was trans, she leaked part of her own story before it came out to make up for the misaligned text. pic.twitter.com/iebEqeBUEt — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) February 27, 2023

Riachik’s publisher, Brave Books, is a conservative organisation which has previously produced children’s picture books about cancel culture, critical race theory and gender identity.