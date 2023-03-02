This affordable accessories brand is a favourite of Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn

Reality TV star and fashion icon Christine Quinn is a fan of this affordable accessories brand.

Quinn, who is best known as one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s Selling Sunset has since appeared in five seasons of the show.

She quickly became a fan-favourite of the series and was notable for her head-to-toe designer labels and makeup looks.

One viewer tweeted: “How Christine Quinn was able to become bigger than that reality tv show will be studied in history.”

Somebody else referenced another misunderstood “villain”, saying: “Christine Quinn is the Sharpay Evans of this generation.”

Although she loves expensive brands, she’s also a fan of an affordable shoes and accessories brand named Charles & Keith.

The reality star has been spotted a number of times wearing shoes from the brand and posted them to her 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

Quinn’s previously been seen in the brand’s triple-strap white mule heels, which have made an appearance on her social media.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The exact style is available to buy on the website – currently discounted to £49 – but they’re in a light blue colour as the white has sold out.

Christine has also been spotted wearing a pair of slingback pumps while walking the streets of Paris.

This pair isn’t currently available on the website, but a new, similar style is on offer.

They’re the Patent Spool Heel Slingback Pumps and are available in sage green, butter and maroon for £59.

The Singaporean accessories brand has made a name for itself, with actress Sienna Miller also being a notable fan.

This is thanks to its offering of shoes and handbags that look much more expensive than their high street price tags.

Alongside their unique shoe range, the brand is also home to wallets, sunglasses and jewellery.

While the Charles & Keith bag range features mini shoulder bags in bold colours that are an affordable alternative to designer brand Jacquemus.

To shop all of the brand’s styles head to charlesandkieth.com.