Superga releases Barbie collection – and it's already selling out.

Superga has released a Barbie collaboration and it’s already selling out.

The shoe brand has dropped a range of sneakers inspired by the pop culture icon alongside the release of the film.

Fans can get their hands on the limited edition collection at superga.com.

The range features the brand’s classic 2750 sneakers in white, with pink detailing (obviously). This includes a rim on the sole and Barbie-printed laces.

Other shoes in the collection include the 2750 sneakers in a pink Barbie print and the 2790 sneakers which come with a platform heel.

A number of styles have already been snapped up from the collection as Barbie fever takes over the globe.

This includes the 2750 sneakers with an additional Barbie logo on the side, a pair with rainbow detailing, a pair in pink denim covered in the ‘B’ logo and a movie print edition.

The current collection is priced between $85 and $105, and fans can sign up to the wait list when other styles come back in stock.

To shop the entire Superga Barbie range head to superga.com.

Barbie collaborations you can buy

From Crocs to NYX Cosmetics and Funboy to Ruggable, the pink icon is taking over the globe.

The most recent collab is from Vans, which features platformed versions of the brand’s sneakers in Barbie pink.

Kendra Scott also released some stunning jewellery that wouldn’t look out of place in Barbie’s dreamhouse as did Homesick Candles with scents “inspired” by the pop culture icon.

And people are also snapping up outfits that feature in the film. From replica versions of the pink boilersuits to the actual pink Birkenstocks worn by Margot Robbie in the film.

While fans have also been creating homemade merch, including t-shirts that reference the Barbie x Oppenheimer ‘rivalry’ as both films were released on the same day.