Crocs Black Friday 2023: This is when the sale starts and what to expect

Crocs has launched its Black Friday sale early – and this is everything you need to know.

The popular brand is offering up to 60 percent off as part of its sale, which has kicked off early in some countries.

The sale is now live in the US and you can shop at crocs.com, while the UK sale is coming soon at crocs.co.uk.

The early Black Friday sale includes classic clogs, sandals and Jibbitz, so you can accessories your Crocs.

There’s currently more than 300 items on sale on the Crocs website in the US, so there are plenty of styles to choose from.

You can get glittery clogs, rainbow clogs and collabs including the Lisa Frank clogs as part of the sale in the US.

The sale follows up some recent big collaborations from Crocs, which included a Barbie range in the summer.

The clog brand dropped some limited edition shoes inspired by the pop culture icon alongside the release of the box office breaking film.

Other sold-out launches have included Pixar’s Cars, with Lightning McQueen and Mater clogs released as well as a Shrek-inspired clog.

More recently the brand teamed up with McDonald’s for the first time ever to release a pair of classic Crocs.

The red and yellow clogs featured the golden arches logo, as well as Jibbitz inspired by McDonald’s staples.

You can find out more about the Crocs Black Friday sale below.

When is the Crocs Black Friday sale?

In the US the Crocs Black Friday sale has officially launched. There’s up to 60 percent off select styles, with the brand confirming that new styles will be added daily across the week.

Some of the styles available at the time of writing include the Classic Clog ($37.49), Classic Lined Clog ($24), Baya Clog ($25) and Classic Lined Marbled Clog ($26).

To shop the sale in the US and to keep an eye out on the latest deals, head to crocs.com.

In the UK, shoppers can currently get 40 percent off as part of the brand’s “early winter savings”. This includes the classic clog (in selected colours) for £26.99 instead of £44.99.

The UK website is yet to launch its Black Friday sale, but fans can expect it to launch this week and you can sign up to the Crocs mailing list for the latest updates at crocs.co.uk.