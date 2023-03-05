Lizzo stops show to share heartwarming hug with crying fan

Lizzo proved she’s truly the queen of heartwarming moments after she paused her show to hug an emotional fan.

The singer shared a clip of the sweet encounter during a show in Milan, Italy on social media Friday (3 March). Lizzo shared that she’d been performing her song “Special” when she spotted a fan holding up a sign that said: “Can I have a hug?”

“Last night while singing ‘Special’, I felt like someone in the crowd really needed to hear that message.. then later in the show I saw a sign that said, ‘Can I have a hug?’” she wrote on social media. “And I knew exactly who that message was for.”

In the clip, Lizzo, clad in a beautiful sparkly rainbow outfit, stopped singing the hit after she saw the sign and invited the fan to come up to the stage. She got down on the stage to interact with the fan face-to-face.

“You really need a hug?” the singer asked, to which the emotional fan began to nod.

“I need a hug too, c’mon,” Lizzo responded before embracing the fan.

Fans across social media collectively felt the love and gushed about the lovely moment between the singer and a member of her dedicated fanbase.

This was far the first time Lizzo brought a smile to her fans’ faces.

A couple days earlier, Lizzo sang an impromptu acapella version of Rammstein’s “Du Hast” during a show in Germany to the delight of fans.

The “About Damn Time” singer explains to the audience that she’s recently learned the German word “oma” (which means “granny”) before she burst into a cover of “Du Hast”, prompting laughter from the crowd.

Then, on a tour stop in Berlin, Lizzo chanted the song’s iconic lyrics – “Du, du hast/ Du hast mich/ Du, du hast/ Du hast mich” – while wearing a glittering lime-green bodysuit. Lizzo even had a dance-break with some headbanging as her backup dancers bopped along to the music.

In a similarly light-hearted moment, Lizzo appeared on Sesame Street and was given a cookie flute by Elmo. The singer, who is a pro flutist, admitted she’s “played a lot of instruments” but “never played a cookie before”.

Lizzo played a few bars of a majestic melody as Elmo danced along before Cookie Monster sauntered in. Cookie Monster asked if he could ‘try’ the chocolate chip cookie instrument.

“Of course,” Lizzo responded. “I didn’t know you played the flute, Cookie Monster.”

“Me don’t,” Cookie Monster said before devouring the baked goodie flute in front of her.