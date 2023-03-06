There’s nowhere like Twitter to share an unpopular opinion – and Drag Race fans are leaving their hot takes, with some leaving us stunned – to put it mildly.

Even though RuPaul’s Drag Race is midway through its 15th season, having aired more than 400 episodes internationally, not every fan is pleased with the show’s many quirks and outcomes.

The show has crowned 44 winners, but, along the way, queens have clawed their way to the top, eliminated each other without a second glance and fallen victim to the psychological torture of production.

Posted by Twitter user @colbygaga with the caption: “What’s a drag race opinion that’s gonna leave you like this?” and a picture of Tangled‘s Flynn Rider surrounded by swords. The tweet has received more than 1.3million “impressions”.

Seemingly every teenager with a Twitter account has taken the opportunity to share their thoughts on alternative winners, undeserved eliminations and proposed changes to the show’s format.

Beware, some of these opinions are unpopular for a reason.

A common theme is the defence of some of the show’s more “left-field” moments, including the entire UK vs The World season, which apparently is “one of the best of the whole franchise”.

We can still hear Pangina Heals sobbing, but go off king.

A second season is rumoured to be in the works…

UK Vs The World is one of the best seasons of the whole franchise, it gave great challenges, probably the best cast ever, amazing drama and blu is a great winner — zuri bff da pri (@thejptorres) March 2, 2023

Another user defended Yvie Oddly’s season-11 victory over front-runner Brooke Lynn Hytes, writing that she “deserved way more wins”. We’re not sure why that’s an unpopular opinion but werk.

Yvie Oddly is one of the best winners of the franchise and deserved way more wins — InkySims (@InkySims) March 1, 2023

One of the most common critiques focuses on the show’s “lip sync for the crown” finale format. Fans have commented in their droves, saying that the deciding factor of a season’s outcome should not be a lip sync, if the winner of the lip sync doesn’t actually win the crown.

Please see Monét X Change for further details.

Fans have also criticised it as an opportunity to take victory away from an otherwise “deserving” winner.

Please contact Shea Coulée for more information.

They need to get rid of the finale lip sync if they can’t follow their own rules.



Cause how does a Black queen with the best track record lose the lip sync and crown to the 2nd best track record, but a Black queen with the 2nd best track record wins the lip sync and still loses? https://t.co/bPeGQn1mpM pic.twitter.com/1GWZpoN6Wo — Executive Dysfunction’s Poster Child (@BeBraesFull) March 3, 2023

The unpopular opinions also cover a wide range of takes spanning various All Stars seasons – Roxxxy’s continued saving on AS2, the jury twist on AS3, AS4‘s double crowning, AS7’s all-winners format are all on the chopping block.

AS2 would’ve been so much better if roxxxy didn’t get saved 70 times over others like Tatianna and Alyssa, could’ve all gone down so differently — ً (@raymondo95) March 2, 2023

Monet won AS4 fair and square, and Trinity got a pity win. — jamie fricken gib (@jamiefrickengib) March 1, 2023

Monet e trinity didn’t deserve double win, only trinity — Joh || CADEADO (@MeVittar) March 1, 2023

I like that All Stars seasons cast queens who perhaps don't get as much love or who weren't finalists. Ra'Jah and Kylie were in that position pre-AS6 and now they're beloved.



Give these queens another chance! I'd honestly love to see queens like Madame LaQueer and Mystique back. https://t.co/VYh91OnkNk — Alex (@alexlduffy) March 3, 2023

AS7: All Winners as a concept was great, was it fully executed well, imo no, like the top 2s for some of the weeks were so confusing, I think what added to that confusion was not showing critiques. If they could trim up the edges a little, All Winners 2 will be an amazing season — HowManyTimesDoWeHaveToTeachYouALessonOldMan (@RecyclableGay) March 1, 2023

Some other tweets, however, are scorching, ranging from opinions on common judging critiques, the impact that the Drag Race mega machine has had on the perspective of local drag and even that, most of the time, “the villain is right“.

Somewhere, Daya Betty and Kandy Muse are reading that tweet and weeping tears of joy.

You can’t go watching three episodes of drag race and then go to a local show expecting everyone to look like a mini Naomi smalls… https://t.co/HZy7w0Lj2i — zelda.gov.au (@zeldacrybaby) March 2, 2023

The judges saying “we’re bored of this silhouette. Show us something different” isn’t helpful feedback to queens stuck in a hotel with no free time to make anything else so they are stuck with everything they already brought from home and spent money on to fit the themes. https://t.co/8PiIq8604S — Thicc Van Dyke (@Scoundrelicious) March 2, 2023

it's absurd not having other drag queens judging on the panel besides RuPaul

comedians and C-List actors judging looks is not right. — rocha. (@gaycomrinite) March 2, 2023

There is also defence for the more under-appreciated seasons, such as Drag Race UK 3, as well as the notion that the show’s flagship American show needs to take a break before coming back “stronger than ever“.

