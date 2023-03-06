Staff at a bar in New Zealand have alleged that a trans woman was assaulted by a bouncer while his colleague laughed.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (5 March), Wellington central bar El Barrio accused an outsourced security guard of attacking one of its patrons.

The bar alleges that CCTV footage shows a trans woman of colour being assaulted as she left the premises.

It is also alleged that another guard on duty merely watched and “laughed”.

“We are disappointed that we have allowed this to take place at El Barrio,” a spokesperson wrote.

“We are hurt and angry that the faith we have put in a company that should be providing skilled guards has instead caused harm to one of the many communities we should be keeping safe.

“We deeply apologise to the woman who was assaulted, and other friends and whānau [extended family/community] that have had their safety threatened.”

The bar said it is willing to assist in a police investigation and is willing to provide CCTV footage recorded outside the bar.

Local police were made aware of the incident on Dixon Street after hearing reports that the bouncer had allegedly verbally assaulted and threatened a group of people. No one suffered significant physical injury.

Efforts are being made to identify the individual responsible and investigations are ongoing.

El Barrio filed a complaint with the security company that supplied the guards and urged officials to “advise us immediately as to what disciplinary action they will take”.

The two guards have also been banned from El Barrio and other local bars indefinitely.

“Thank you to the people [who] raised their voices and messaged us about this appalling incident,” the statement continued.

“As a venue that celebrates community and connection, we are here to amplify your voices and ensure that everyone is treated with equal respect. We will always take lessons on board and continue to grow to meet the needs of our diverse communities.”

PinkNews has contacted El Barrio for comment.