RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Eureka celebrated International Women’s Day (8 March) in the most beautiful way imaginable, announcing that her name and gender have officially changed.

Eureka, 32, came out as a trans woman in December, telling her fans: “I know who I am, without question.”

The Drag Race All Stars 6 finalist, who uses both she and they pronouns, said that she was inspired to reveal her gender identity after meeting inspirational trans women while filming HBO’s We’re Here.

Three months on, and Eureka has revealed that their gender marker has been legally changed, and they will now officially be known by that name in her day-to-day life.

Posting on Instagram, the star wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day… in the eyes of God, and now the law, I’m a woman!”

Fans and fellow Drag Race stars have flocked to the comment section to share their love for Eureka and celebrate her transitional journey.

Drag Race judge Michelle Visage commented: “So happy for you, doll,” while fellow contestant Gia Gunn said: “You have always been a woman. Congrats, mama!”

Other Drag Race alumni, including Manila Luzon, Gottmik, Ginger Minj and Kerri Colby have also offered their congratulations, as have celebrities Gigi Hadid, Frankie Grande and Leland.

Proud Trans Woman! On period! — Eureka! (she/her)🐘👑 (@eurekaohara) February 21, 2023

Some fans have pointed out the significance of Eureka being legally recognised as a woman, considering the drag artist is from Tennessee, where harsh new bills attacking trans youth and drag queens have just been signed into law.

Writing in Metro last week, Eureka said she was fearful that the bills could incite more violence against the queer community.

“I’m heartbroken because I know the devastating effect it will have on, not just the local drag community, but all LGBTQ+ people in Tennessee,” she wrote.

“These bills are nothing but an attack on our rights as LGBTQ+ people and we must fight them. They’re a slap in the face to our growth as a community and to those who came before us and fought for our rights.”

Weeks before coming out as trans, Eureka spoke to PinkNews about her experience of being a trans woman while living in the state.

“I went through a lot growing up in school… I went through bullying and physical harassment. When I lived [as a] trans [woman] from 18 to 23, in Tennessee, I had to rethink my life because I was being sexually assaulted and bullied, harangued and harassed.”

“I went through a lot and it put a lot of fear in me, which I’ve had to work through. Luckily, I’ve been able to.”