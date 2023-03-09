Hunter Schafer wears this ‘sweet and nostalgic’ fragrance

Hunter Schafer is starring in her first ever fragrance campaign as the face of Mugler Angel.

The Euphoria star appearing in the stunning promo for the perfume, which she’s also a fan of.

She also notes that her character Jules, who would “smell sweet and definitely floral” is an “Angel wearer”.

The star, who wears Mugler Angel says “it’s a really cool take on femininity and what it means to be a woman today”.

She told The Cut: “The fragrance is so complex and contrasting. It has this woody, masculine base and then a sweet, vanilla elixir with like metallic spices.”

She also says that scent “is an accessory” and that fashion and fragrance are “both a process of adorning yourself”.

“I think that’s a really powerful thing to be able to do; it’s like armor in some ways, but also decoration. It’s a way for me to bring feelings from inwards to outwards,” Schafer added.

She also told the publication that she would rather go without makeup than perfume.

“Scent still has the power to be able to make you feel put-together in some way,” she said.

The Mugler Angel Elixir perfume is available in three sizes: 25ml, 50ml and 100ml and is described as having “notes of pink pepper, orange blossom and bourbon vanilla”.

Fans can get their hands on it from theperfumeshop.com and lookfantastic.com.

A new promo clip for Mugler starring Schafer was recently released and was dubbed “insane” by fans.

It featured the actress wearing a design by the brand and stomping the runway to Charli XCX’s track “Dreamer”.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “i can only think about this. it’s breathtaking.”

Another said: “big day for gay people.”

While somebody else dubbed Schafer the internet’s new favourite thing: “mother”.

