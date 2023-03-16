A farmer from Kerry has been found guilty of sexual assault and assault after trying to seek sex from two Brazilian trans sex-workers.

One of the women said John Doolan pushed her on to a bed after she refused to have sex with him without a condom. He denied the charges.

Despite being found guilty, the 49-year-old Doolan continued to say the events didn’t happen. However, investigations into the matter by the National Garda Protected Services Bureau found his phone number on a sex worker’s phone.

In total, Doolan faced six charges: three of sexual assault, assault and false imprisonment of a sex worker at her own apartment in Killarney, and three of sexual assault, assault and false imprisonment of a second woman – also a sex worker.

He was found guilty of the assaults, but cleared of the false imprisonment charges.

One of the sex workers said that Doolan grabbed her and pushed her down on to her bed after she refused his sexual requests.

She said: “He asked me for a blowjob without a condom. I said no. He [was] angry. He asked for sex without a condom too. I said, ‘Nothing without a condom.’

“In my advertisement, I say that I don’t do service without a condom. He knows that.”

According to reports, Doolan believed that a pimp was nearby watching him and he wanted to leave the apartment where the meet-up was meant to take place.

Sentencing has been set for tomorrow (16 March).

Brave trans sex workers applauded for going public

Commenting on the guilty verdicts, Mardi Kennedy, co-ordinator of the Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI), highlighted the victims’ bravery for stepping forward.

“The case today shows that the current sex-work law in Ireland is failing on its own terms. The law did nothing to prevent the violent behaviour of this client,” Kennedy said.

“We commend these brave workers who came forwards and ensured the prosecution of a predator. However, we note that this is unusual. Less than one per cent of sex workers report crimes against them to the gardaí, compared to 81 per cent of the general population who have trust in gardaí.

“How does this statistic not concern the minister for justice?”