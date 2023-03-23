An Australian politician has said anti-trans pundit Posie Parker has a “dark and warped soul”, and called for her to “get in the bin”, following political backlash to her visit to Australia.

Nick McKim, a Tasmanian Greens senator, made the comments during a parliamentary meeting following a protest by Parker, also known as Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, in Melbourne, on Saturday (18 March).

The anti-trans “gender-critical” pundit, who has described herself as a TERF in the past, is currently travelling across Australia as part of her Let Women Speak campaign.

So far, she has taken her highly criticised rhetoric to Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart.

But it was her protest in Melbourne that caused politicians to signal their “disgust” at her campaign, after a group of neo-Nazis attended the rally.

Dan Andrews, the premier of Victoria, made it clear that ideologies promoting far-right ideas “aren’t welcome” in Melbourne, while calling the neo-Nazi groups evil.

Additionally, New Zealand prime Minister Chris Hipkins condemned both Keen-Minshull and rhetoric used to promote trans-exclusion.

Condemning the rallies on Wednesday (22 March), McKim said that Keen-Minshull’s rhetoric is “untrue and disgusting”.

He called her a “pathetic excuse for a human being” following accusations that Keen-Minshull called McKim’s partner, fellow Greens MP Cassy O’Connor, a “groomer.”

I could not be more proud of my home state of Tasmania for drumming those Nazi-supported transphobes right out of town. 🏳️‍⚧️💚

“I say to Posie Parker, or whatever pseudonym Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull wants to go by, that what she did yesterday was vile, disgraceful, untrue and disgusting,” he said.

“It gives us a window into her dark and warped soul.”

Cassy O’Connor was spotted at a pro-trans counter-protest during Keen-Minshull’s rally in Hobart on Tuesday (21 March).

O’Connor was joined at the rally by her transgender son, Jasper Lees, who could be seen in livestreams standing behind her, holding a sign promoting transgender rights.

“Another pathetic excuse for a human being, who goes by the name of Kimberley Allen, deadnamed my stepson Jasper Lees on Twitter,” McKim said. “Deliberately misgendered him on Twitter, and said the most vile and disgusting things about him.

“Well, Kimberley Allen, you can get in the bin alongside Posie Parker.

“Jasper has more humanity in his little toenail than either of you have in your entire bodies.”

Tasmania Greens MPs Cassy O’Connor and Rosalie Woodruff came out to protest Posie Parker’s planned event. (YouTube)

The Twitter user in question posted various pictures of McKim’s son during his transition while referencing Jasper wanting to legally change gender without having surgery in 2018.

Jasper, O’Connor and various other Greens MPs called for the government to change Tasmania’s identification law requiring applicants to have sexual reassignment surgery before changing their gender markers.

The law was changed in 2019, allowing trans people to change the marker without surgery.

“He is an intelligent, funny, highly empathetic human, not to mention, a very, very handsome young man, and his humour, empathy and intelligence are diametrically opposed to Posie Parker’s and Kimberley Allen’s,” McKim added, before saying he doesn’t believe Keen-Minshull is a feminist and that the rhetoric she uses is not feminism.

“There are plenty of transphobes like her who are not feminists and we need to call Posie and Kimberley and their ilk what they actually are. And that is trans-exclusionary right-wing drop-kicks. They’re not TERFs, they are TERDs.”