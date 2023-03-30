Ellie Goulding announces 2023 UK and European tour dates.

Ellie Goulding has announced a headline UK and European tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will headline shows in late 2023 in support of her upcoming album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 6 April via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour, the singer said: “As you know, touring plays such a crucial part of my job – I love connecting with you all. But i’m also acutely aware of the damage that touring can & does do to our planet.

“I want to continue the great green work we did with the Brightest Blue tour but be even more ambitious for the planet this time around. I can’t wait to see you all.”

It will begin in Dublin on 16 October and head to Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham, with a date planned for London’s Roundhouse.

The tour will then visit venues in Paris, Utrecht, Brussels, Milan and Cologne before finishing up in Berlin on 7 November.

It will be in support of her upcoming fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, which is due for release on 7 April.

The LP features singles “Easy Lover”, “Let It Die” and “Like a Saviour” and marks her first release in three years.

You can find out how to get tickets and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on 6 April via Ticketmaster.

Fans who pre-order her album, Higher Than Heaven from the singer’s official store before 5pm on 3 April will receive access to the presale.

This will take place from 9am on 4 April and you’ll be emailed details on how to access this.

For the full tour schedule and European ticket links, see below.