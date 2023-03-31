Posie Parker plans to bring her anti-trans tour to Dublin – Ireland isn’t having any of it
After Posie Parker announced plans to bring her anti-trans tour to Dublin, Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community has told here where to go.
After travelling to Australia and New Zealand – where her rallies attracted neo-Nazis and huge counter-protests – Parker, real name, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, this week announced plans to stage a rally in Ireland’s capital city.
Within hours, Posie Parker had announced that her Dublin demonstration wouldn’t be going ahead after all, due to US president Joe Biden’s planned visit and a lack of police resources.
A planned Trans and Intersex Pride counter-protest will still take place as a “broad anti-TERF protest”, while Parker has insisted she will visit Dublin at a later date.
The notorious anti-trans activist also plans to visit Belfast, she said on social media.
A spokesperson for Dublin’s Trans and Intersex Pride told PinkNews that they felt the need to take a stand against what they described as Parker’s “TERF ideology”.
“It’s clear that Posie is not just a feminist or anything close to a feminist, but someone who is truly on the far-right pipeline and pushing people towards the far-right pipeline,” Trans and Intersex Pride said.
They noted that Parker’s rallies had previously attracted neo-Nazis, she had received support from conservative parties and she had been funded in part by evangelical Christians.
“We need to oppose TERF-ism and show solidarity with the trans community,” they added.
Ireland rejects Posie Parker’s ‘anti-trans agenda’
Parker announced her planned dates following a chaotic tour of Australia and New Zealand which saw met with counter-protesters at every turn.
A Melbourne rally was attended by neo-Nazis who threw up Nazi salutes. Keen-Minshull has said “Nazis are abhorrent”, and that the “men dressed in black who gave Nazi salutes” were not a part of the rally.
Parker cancelled a planned rally in Wellington after she was heckled and her doused with tomato juice in Auckland.
Dublin’s Trans and Intersex Pride continued: “Ireland had over 5,000 people marching in trans and Intersex Pride 2022, Ireland is not going to be used to further an anti-trans agenda, it will be fought all the way.
“We are going to, like New Zealand and Australia, counter Posie. We have an active LGBTQ+ community and won’t be used as a pawn for bigotry.”
Parker has repeatedly found herself at the centre of controversy over her anti-trans views.
In a video posted to Twitter in February, she threatened all women who oppose her views, saying: “Each and everyone one of you women who stand in my way … will be annihilated.”
In the same video, she compared trans women to sexual predators and serial killers.
PinkNews has contacted Posie Parker for comment.
