Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson used her first Saturday Night Live hosting gig to poke fun at the lack of diversity in classic sitcom Friends.

The Emmy-winning actor made her highly-anticipated debut hosting the long-running comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL) on Saturday, 1 April.

Between the countless laughs provided by Brunson during her episode-opening monologue, iconic sitcom Friends also found itself onto the chopping block.

Comparing ABC’s Abbott Elementary (a mockumentary following Brunson as second grade teacher Janine) to Friends, the comedian made a simple but effective joke about the lack of diversity in the famous sitcom’s cast.

“I have a show called ‘Abbott Elementary’. It’s a network sitcom like ‘Friends’. Except instead it’s about a group of teachers, and instead of not having Black people, it does,” Brunson said.

Friends, despite being a much-loved sitcom, has come under fire for “not aging well”, according to its past stars and fans.

Kathleen Turner, who played Chandler’s parent, slammed the show in 2018 for exactly that reason, and more recently added that she “doesn’t regret” playing the trans character (who performed as drag queen Helena Handbasket).

Aside from that, regular instances of fat-shaming, homophobia and aforementioned lack of Black characters are regular accusations levelled at the show. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the show, previously said it should be looked at “as a time capsule“.

Many fans have praised Brunson’s monologue for highlighting the show’s all-white cast, which is especially striking given it’s set in New York, an incredibly diverse city.

Quinta Brunson's opening monologue on was spot on. The lack of diversity on popular shows like "Friends" was a major issue, and it's refreshing to see "Abbott Elementary" break the mold. Representation matters! pic.twitter.com/2h3dl52sPU — Likki's ReTweeting (@Likki) April 3, 2023

It’s not slander. A critique can be pointed. In a city as diverse as NYC, it’s notable that a show like “Friends,” with an all-white main cast, helped define the decade. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 2, 2023

So… Why are y'all interpreting saying that friends didn't have black people as hate? It's a fact. There were NO main black characters, no black reoccurring characters, hell even any significant consistency in the background. If it wasn't set in New York, maybe, but…. — Aquarius's Groove (@Tslay91) April 2, 2023

He’s mad that Quinta Brunson brought up the fact that friends had no blank people on the show and referenced that as a “modern sensitivity” …



Black ppl existed in New York in the 90s ya know. Lack of representation is not a modern sensitivity, by far. https://t.co/wyMZagQ4fc — back to Ladarius (@_iLadarius) April 2, 2023

I really enjoyed her. I loved the shade she threw at #Friends because, let's face it, it's #Facts. She is also right that it I'd hard not to associate her with the character Janine. @Rumi20181 @maikhil @KaeDee20_20 pic.twitter.com/ksxhCSPw3y — Mariano G (@Mariano_G36) April 3, 2023

Other fans are jumping to Brunson’s defence, pointing out how the show has been criticised for copying its blueprint from beloved 90s sitcom Living Single.

I don’t know the obsession with always mentioning there was no Black people on “Friends”. That show was ass to me anyway — Nipsey Struggle (@MaadyBK67) April 2, 2023

plenty of classic black sitcoms in the 90s and Friends be having y’all in a chokehold https://t.co/LOQHzHkwHS — 🍁 (@Hibzster) April 2, 2023

she spilled which is funny especially bc friends basically copied living single https://t.co/ypDntvHwUK — mara (@PARKERSFlLMS) April 2, 2023

Abbott Elementary follows the lives and careers of teachers working at a school that is woefully underfunded and mismanaged.

Elsewhere in her monologue, Quinta Brunson chose to address the underfunding crisis in US schools in one of the monologue’s more sobering moments, following jokes about how the American public now expect her to solve the problems of the country’s schooling system.

“Please, remember how important teachers are. Acknowledge the work they do every day, and for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve,” she said.

Brunson’s SNL gig also featured several sketches, including the comedian as a balding and inappropriate corporate boss, a nurse having a fight with a midwife, a bridesmaid in a ‘cult-like’ wedding and in other cast member’s segments like Colin Jost’s ‘Weekend Update’.

A particular highlight for fans was the ‘Traffic Altercation’ segment, in which Brunson and Mikey Day engage in a heated argument via charades.

“What can’t she do folks?!” wrote the official Hulu Twitter account, in response to Brunson tweeting: “I had the time of my life last night. #SNL. And thank you guys for watching!”

Brunson’s fans have responded enthusiastically to tweet, congratulating the comedian on the role and on her career trajectory more broadly.

“Your skits kept me happy this weekend. Loved them so much and you were great!” wrote one Twitter user, with another adding: “This career trajectory is just impeccable! I was watching her on Buzzfeed and now here she is.”

Another fan replied: “Must have truly been a dream – congrats on this career highlight, what a year!!”

Must have truly been a dream – congrats on this career highlight, what a year!! — Joseph Teegardin (@Joseph) April 2, 2023

Abbott Elementary‘s second season, starring Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams is currently airing on network ABC. It has won Golden Globes, Emmy and Critics’ Choice awards.

Brunson’s SNL sketches are available to watch on the Saturday Night Live YouTube channel. For UK viewers, episodes are also broadcast on Sky Comedy on Sunday evenings at 9pm.