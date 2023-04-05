Twitter has been sent into meltdown by queer director Francis Lee, after prompting users to share their best “problematic” queer characters.

Francis Lee, who directed 2017’s critically acclaimed queer romance God’s Own Country, has prompted hundreds of replies after telling creatives to make their queer characters “evil” and “manipulative”.

Replying to an original tweet that prompted the author to share his “most controversial take on LGBTQI films“, Lee didn’t hold back: “Make your gay characters complex. Problematic. Nasty f**kers who do bad things.

“Unapologetic. Evil. Manipulative. Unlikeable. Three dimensional. Villainous. Not just the ‘cute’ teens holding hands.”

Make your gay characters complex. Problematic. Nasty fuckers who do bad things. Unapologetic. Evil. Manipulative. Unlikeable. Three dimensional. Villainous. Not just the ‘cute’ teens holding hands. https://t.co/zud1sUGwGj — Francis Lee (@strawhousefilms) April 2, 2023

Twitter users took Lee’s tweet as a springboard to share their favourite queer characters who match the above criteria.

The two characters of Mickey Milkovich and Ian Gallagher – played by Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan respectively – and their couple name of ‘Gallavich’ from US comedy-drama Shameless crop up repeatedly in the thread.

The pair are hardly angels, committing various felonies including arson and assault. They even end up in the same jail cell during Gallagher’s final episode in season nine, and Twitter loves them for it.

Gallavich 4 eva pic.twitter.com/71hMFcwetJ — ⚡️Gallavich.Geek 7 || #Leo 🦁 (she || her || hers) (@Gallavichmademe) April 3, 2023

If thats what you want, then shout out to my fave pic.twitter.com/Ci3kdTF2zV — Meghan Markle’s Edges (@AriesSupremaciz) April 3, 2023

Anne Lister from Gentleman Jack is mentioned frequently on the thread. Described as “flawed and disliked by some”, the lead character of BBC One’s historical drama is based on a real person.

Twitter users have described Lister, who engages in a dangerous romance with wealthy heiress Ann Walker, as “brilliant” and “sexy” but “manipulative and unapologetic”.

That’s why I think Gentleman Jack is one of the most accurate shows about a real aristocratic lesbian of England in 1800s. She was brilliant, sexy, bloody intelligent and knew how to be manipulative and unapologetic. The creator didn’t erase her bad side.pic.twitter.com/wj5CjRfo3F — Chris•tine | #SaveGentlemanJack (@alligatortearsq) April 2, 2023

Let me introduce you to Anne Lister. Based on a real person, this character is flawed & disliked by some. Far from perfect, yet draws you in to where you can’t look away. To live as true to yourself as possible in the 1800’s while be closeted would have been difficult for anyone. pic.twitter.com/0jeihiBkya — ❤🧡💛TROY💚💙💜 (@MeganTroy7) April 2, 2023

“If you weren’t so insignificant Mr. Ainsworth, I’d horsewhip you until you were black and blue”



GAHHHHHHH she literally said don’t mess up with my woman!pic.twitter.com/lj1gwfb60n — Chris•tine | #SaveGentlemanJack (@alligatortearsq) April 2, 2023

Lestat de Lioncourt from the 1994 classic Interview With the Vampire and Félix Khoury from Brazilian telenova Amor à Vida also cropped up.

One fan praised Mateus Solano, who plays Félix, for delivering “the first televised gay kiss on a primetime soap opera” in Brazil.

Felix was one of the best villains from the Brazilian teledramaturgy. He not only matches perfectly with your description, but also was the first televised gay kiss on a primetime soap opera here in Brazil. He’s a truly legend!!pic.twitter.com/6OBnpnbNDC — Tonho del Rey (@KillVNicius) April 2, 2023

Interview with the vampire (2022-) has exactly what you want pic.twitter.com/LkGPVAZXw7 — Agência Fabio Chuu Passeios (@ayeyeyalode) April 2, 2023

Other queer characters to receive a shoutout include Murray Bartlett’s deviant hotel manager from The White Lotus, Jodie Comer’s homicidal homosexual Villanelle from Killing Eve, Stephanie Hsu‘s multiversal murderer Joy from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Mads Mikkelsen’s smooth cannibal, Hannibal.

Of Villanelle, one fan even wrote: “Most of you don’t stan the show, you stan Villanelle. There’s a difference and it shows.”

Twitter users have also nominated Thomas Barrow from Downton Abbey and Oscar Van Rijn from The Gilded Age – and Santana from Glee who “literally raised a whole generation of mean gays”.

This man. This man may be one of the better, more complex characters modern TV has ever produced. Murray Bartlett is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/stbEur1WRX — Molotov Grandma (@Glizzie_Borden) April 4, 2023

Disappointed in the lack of fannibals in the replies… anyway this tweet is clearly about Hannibal Lecter pic.twitter.com/qu5vIee3Fn — amy (@amimimimig) April 2, 2023

Julian Fellowes did this in both Downton Abbey and The Gilded Age with the characters of Thomas Barrow and Oscar Van Rijn pic.twitter.com/A4kARY7mG8 — Lovey Howell (@EMCEE_PHATTUMS) April 2, 2023

Among the nearly 10,000-strong quote tweets to Francis Lee’s prompt, X-Men villain Mystique, Cate Blanchett’s musician from Tár, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Phil Burbank from The Power of The Dog and Jack Falahee’s Connor Walsh from How to Get Away With Murder are other queer characters to receive a mention.

A large portion of the replies are focused on characters that aren’t explicitly queer, but rather queer-coded. And while this goes against Lee’s plea to make explicitly gay characters explicitly messy, some of the suggestions are plausible enough to make the list.

For example, Ewan McGregor’s Roman Sionis and Chriss Messina’s Victor Zsasz from the 2020 film Birds of Prey were never explicitly queer – but many fans thought that the murderous pair would have made a gorgeous couple.

Of course, Billy Loomis and Stu Macher from the original Scream were not only undoubtedly evil, but also undoubtedly queer, and (hilariously) Glen Powell’s character from Top Gun: Maverick also made the list. Not sure we see that one, but fair.

spend a whole movie convincing his ex boyfriend he wasnt good enough and he would probably die on the mission he even brought up his dead father on a fight just because he thought all of that would help him get out of the mission alive (it did) https://t.co/1TL80elMQR pic.twitter.com/mD6gTBxRi7 — nabi (@steddiezs) April 3, 2023

hugh grant clapping and cheering https://t.co/eZDAumMLx5 pic.twitter.com/cuHLGk6EfS — alan b. | succession spoilers (@beatleebum) April 2, 2023

If there’s two things Twitter loves, it’s a prompt and some messy queer characters.