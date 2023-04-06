Feel Good star Mae Martin’s Netflix domination is set to continue with “sinister” new teen thriller series Tall Pines – a story they’ve been “dying to tell for years”.

Fresh from releasing their stand-up comedy special SAP on Netflix, the Taskmaster star is now creating a new eight-part series for the streaming platform that sounds entirely unlike any of their other projects – and that alone is reason to get excited.

According to Deadline, Tall Pines is set in pleasant yet sinister rural town and explores the “troubled teen industry” while taking a deep dive into the struggles that occur between generational divides.

In what can only be described as a showcase of multi-talented, non-binary excellence, Martin will be creating, producing and starring in the show.

Comedian and actor Mae Martin. (Getty)

Unlike their hit semi-autobiographical rom-com Feel Good, there’s no word on whether Tall Pines is inspired by Martin’s own life, although they did reveal that it’s a story they’ve “been dying to tell for years”.

“I’m beyond excited for people to see what we have in store,” the Canadian comedian said in a statement. “It’s going to be an insane rollercoaster and so different to anything I’ve done before. Very, very grateful to Netflix for supporting it, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Ben Farrell, an executive producer on the show, described it as a “truly gripping, intergenerational mystery thriller”, while Netflix director, Danielle Woodrow, said that it will explore the “complex and sometimes twisted relationship between teens and adults”.

While there’s no word yet on when the show will begin filming, it’s fair to say that Martin fans are already going wild.

“I just finished rewatching Feel Good and was in desperate need for more Mae Martin work. This is the best news,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “A world where things come from you non-stop is what I wished for and it’s all happening recently, let’s go! Excited for this, Mae.”

A third added: “So exciting. Love watching you grow in your career.”

Ever since hitting the big time, Martin, who publicly came out as non-binary in 2021, has consistently used their comedy to speak up in support of trans and non-binary people.

Explaining why they think it’s necessary to use the platform they have to rally around their LGBTQ+ siblings, Martin said: “If it’s in any way helpful for people to see someone speaking about their lived experience and cutting through the endless debate about whether trans people deserve to be happy, then hopefully it’s worth it.”