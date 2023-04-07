Lizzo shares heartfelt tribute to her dad following surprise cameo in The Mandalorian

After making a surprise cameo in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, hitmaker Lizzo shared a beautiful dedication to her dad about landing the role.

The Grammy-award winning artist showed up in the latest season three episode, “Chapter 22: Guns For Hire” on Wednesday (5 April) as The Duchess. She was joined by School of Rock‘s Jack Black as Captain Bombardier in another cameo that both surprised and delighted fans.

Together, the pair formed an intergalactic royal couple.

The episode featured plenty of heartwarming scenes, especially between the “Truth Hurts” singer and LGBTQ+ icon baby Yoda, known as Grogu.

It seems as though the whole process has been a childhood dream for Lizzo, too, who revealed on Instagram that she “cried all day” when she found out she’d made the cast.

Posting a series of behind-the-scenes images from The Mandalorian set, Lizzo wrote: “When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s [sic] are his favourite movies and quickly became mine.”

She went on to explain that when showrunner Jon Favreau offered her the role she “cried all day wishing my dad was still with us ‘cus he’d be so proud”.

The “About Damn Time” singer added that she “never thought” her dream of appearing in the franchise would be possible.

“Thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honourable company and forever grateful. This is The Way… and May the Force be with you,” she added, referencing a well-known Star Wars quote.

As married couple The Duchess and Captain Bombardier, Lizzo and Black rule the independent planet of Plazir-15, and end up encountering series leads Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) while tracking down the Nite Owls on the royal couple’s planet.

Fans soon flooded the comments of Lizzo’s post, applauding the singer for her cameo and providing much-needed representation.

“I’m crying – for all the Black girls who thought sci fi wasn’t for them but they liked it anyway,” one wrote.

Another echoed this sentiment, writing: “Thank you for being part of this!!! Seriously. So much more important than most people will realise!”

Lizzo has not been shy about sharing her love for the beloved intergalactic franchise, to say the least. In 2021, she even dressed as Grogu for halloween.

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/sPOir4l4FD — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 6, 2023

Lizzo also shared her excitement at appearing in the series earlier this week, posting a photo of herself alongside a toy Grogu, accompanied by the caption: “I’m in Star Wars y’all!”

Co-star Black, meanwhile, also shared selfies of the two on Instagram, saying: “So fun working with Lizzo on The Mandalorian as the king and queen of Plazir-15!!!”

There were plenty of excited fan reactions on social media, with one Lizzo stan writing: “Lizzo in the Mandalorian? The way I gasped”.

Another added: “Lizzo manifested herself in Star Wars we really love to see it.”

JACK BLACK AND LIZZO IN THE MANDALORIAN???? HDJKDJDKSKSJS pic.twitter.com/LV6fy40F8z — jack loves paz vizsla (@murdockgif) April 5, 2023

LIZZO AND JACK BLACK IN THE MANDALORIAN???? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZU5lRHcyeG — Mehmet Witch ᱬ (@WeBeenCroft) April 5, 2023

And, of course, there was a lot of love for the ultimate duo, Lizzo and Grogu.

I don't know how many people are still watching #TheMandalorian. But I feel like more people need to know that at one point in the latest episode, Lizzo scratches Grogu's head like he's a tiny little cat pic.twitter.com/l4pPSuD9Rf — Michelle Jaworski (@michejaw) April 5, 2023

The Mandalorian follows Pascal’s character, Din Djarin, a lone outerspace bounty hunter originally tasked with retrieving Grogu. In season three, he is trying to reclaim his place among his people while taking a stand against dark forces.

Outside of making surprise Star Wars appearances, Lizzo is currently on tour and has just announced a new gender-affirming shapewear collection with Yitty.

New episodes of The Mandalorian drop each Wednesday on Disney+.