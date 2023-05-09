Disney’s eagerly anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid premiered in Los Angeles last night (8 May) – and reviewers have had their say.

With a star-studded cast, including Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and a soundtrack by Hamilton writer Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Little Mermaid‘s original Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, expectations have understandably been high ahead of the film’s release on 26 May.

The casting of African-American actor Bailey, 23, as Disney’s first live-action Black princess has inspired a swathe of young Black girls across the globe, while Identity Thief star McCarthy is stepping into the villainous Ursula’s drag-inspired boots.

Based on the original Hans Christian Andersen tale and Disney’s 1989 animated version, Rob Marshall’s revamp follows mermaid Ariel as she makes a deal with Ursula to give up her voice so that she can meet her true love, Prince Eric (Jonah Andre Hauer-King), on land.

The first reviews heap almost unanimous praise on Bailey, who had already wowed fans with her cover of The Little Mermaid‘s famous song “Part of Your World”.

“The Little Mermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect, star-making performance from Halle Bailey,” wrote film critic Zoe Rose Bryant. “She was born to be on the big screen and she’s why this new take is worth watching.”

Critic Erik Davis echoed that sentiment, writing: “Halle Bailey IS Ariel and I had chills throughout her performance. This is a Little Mermaid retelling like you’ve never seen before.”

There was also praise for the film’s wider cast, which includes Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs, Oscar-winning Javier Bardem, rapper and comedian Awkwafina and Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley,

“The Little Mermaid is magical. Halle Bailey is absolutely phenomenal. That girl has some pipes. Scuttle [Awkwafina] and Sebastian [Diggs] are hilarious and had me laughing the whole way through,” critic Tessa Smith tweeted.

The Little Mermaid is truly AN EPIC WATCH!!! The music in this movie!!

FREAKINGGGGGGGWOWWWWW!!

You laugh, you cry, you sing along!!



I know I,’m gonna be singing these songs

For weeks to come!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XfzSrdgRyo — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a FIN-TASTIC reimagining of a classic tale that overflows with style, creativity, and colour. @HalleBailey sings and splashes into our hearts with a WONDROUS voice and performance as Ariel. @DaveedDiggs is hilarious! One of Disney’s BEST live action remakes. pic.twitter.com/rI2BV8VJ8W — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing. — Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is FANTASTIC! Rob Marshall’s great direction gives us one of Disney’s best live-action remakes and a joyful theatrical experience. @HalleBailey is PERFECT as #Ariel and is the heart of the movie. It’s an ENCHANTING journey under the sea I can’t wait to rewatch! pic.twitter.com/rqdsHtbg3t — Big Screen Leafs has THE PASSION™️ (@bigscreenleaks) May 9, 2023

Some criticism was directed at the CGI and expanded plot, while journalist Simon Thompson described the film as “endearing but uneven” and critic Courtney Howard called it “charming, but incredibly spotty”.

However, it seems Bailey and McCarthy’s on-screen star power largely managed to save the day.

It may look visually rough under the sea, but THE LITTLE MERMAID eventually recreates some of the original’s magic through its timeless story & cast. Daveed Diggs & Melissa McCarthy are highlights but Halle Bailey is the one astonishes with her gorgeous singing & empathetic charm pic.twitter.com/DhmmtOLaLJ — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 9, 2023

Endearing but uneven, #TheLittleMermaid doesn’t deliver the magic of the animated classic but there are plenty of creative touches from Rob Marshall to float the audience’s boats. Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy are great. Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina provide solid comic relief. pic.twitter.com/kt1pVURZiL — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid: Charming, but incredibly spotty. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy & Javier Bardem put their heart & souls into a film that can’t escape its animated legacy. Best when it leans into campy bonkers, yet limits its fantasy elements for no reason. pic.twitter.com/c7Bt2BO5rq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 9, 2023

It’s real simple. Are you excited for #TheLittleMermaid? You’ll like it. It’s exactly what you think it is. Are you skeptical and worried about it? That’s valid too. It looks weird and disjointed. Bailey is great, McCarthy rules, the songs work but it just feels so unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/n4qp7MsVFH — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 9, 2023

Disney’s live-action is magical, emotional and enchanting. Rob Marshall just directed Disney’s best ever live action film. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken’s beautiful music shines. Halle Bailey is absolutely extraordinary! and Melissa McCarthy is a bad-ass Ursula. pic.twitter.com/4ZlpsF8m0D — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 9, 2023

During Monday’s (8 May) premiere, Bailey touched on the importance of bringing much-needed Black representation to the fairytale universe.

“It means the world to me,” she said, “especially for the beautiful babies to be able to see a reflection of themselves.

“I am just honoured to be a part of this and be one of the princesses now because for me it was Brandy as Cinderella [in 1997] and Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana [in 2009’s The Princess and the Frog].

“So, the fact that I am getting to continue this, and live on this legacy, is really exciting and I’m just grateful.”

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in UK and US cinemas on 26 May.