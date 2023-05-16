Werq The World Tour announces Drag Race legends for its lineup
The Werq The World Tour has announced more Drag Race icons for its huge lineup.
The biggest drag show in the world will sashay to arenas across the globe, with newly added queens, Sasha Colby and Mistress Isabelle Brooks.
Fans can get their hands on tickets for Werq The World Tour from ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
It’s been confirmed that season 15’s historic winner, Sasha Colby will join selected dates across the globe.
While fan-favourite Mistress has been added to the lineup in North America, joining Lady Camden, Bosco, Naomi Smalls and more.
Plus Vanessa Vanjie is confirmed to be joining the UK and European lineup alongside Kandy Muse, Ginger Minj, Aquaria and Rose.
The Asia and Australia leg will see performances from the likes of Jaida Essence Hall, Kim Chi and Yvie Oddly.
They’ve also announced that stars from Drag Race Belgique and Drag Race Sverige will join the lineups in Antwerp and Stockholm.
This includes Vanity Vain, Elecktra, Drag Couenne, Athena Sorgelikis and Susan From Grindr.
The world tour will kick off on 17 June in Atlantic City before heading to Asia and Australia in September and the UK and Europe across the autumn.
To check out the full lineup so far and world tour schedule, read below.
Who’s on the Werq The World Tour lineup?
These are the confirmed Drag Race stars appearing on the different legs of the Werq The World Tour in 2023.
North America: Asia O’Hara / Bosco / Deja Skye / Lady Camden / Naomi Smalls / Jorgeous / Daya Betty / Plastique Tiara / Vanessa Vanjie / Laganja Estranja / Sasha Colby (select dates) / Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Asia and Australia: Aquaria / Jaida Essence Hall / Kim Chi / Naomi Smalls / Plastique Tiara / Rose / Yvie Oddly / Sasha Colby (select dates)
UK and Europe: Angeria Paris Vanmichaels / Aquaria / Bosco / Daya Betty / Jaida Essence Hall / Kandy Muse / Rose / Ginger Minj / Sasha Colby (select dates) / Vanessa Vanjie
What are the tour dates?
- 17 June – Atlantic City, Tropicana Casino & Resort – tickets
- 18 June – Durham, DPAC – tickets
- 19 June – Richmond, Altria Theater – tickets
- 21 June – Charlotte Ovens Auditorium – tickets
- 22 June – North Charleston, Performing Arts Center – tickets
- 23 June – Clearwater, Ruth Eckerd Hall – tickets
- 24 June – Orlando, Walt Disney Theatre – tickets
- 25 June – Fort Lauderdale, Hard Rock Live – tickets
- 28 June – Pensacola, Saenger Theatre – tickets
- 29 June – Huntsville, Von Braun Center Concert Hall – tickets
- 30 June – Atlanta, Cobb Energy Performance Arts Centre – tickets
- 1 July – New Orleans, Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts – tickets
- 2 July – Sugar Land, Smart Financial Centre – tickets
- 5 July – San Antonio, Majestic Theatre – tickets
- 6 July – Austin, ACL Live at the Moody Theater – tickets
- 7 July – Grand Prairie, Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie – tickets
- 8 July – Tulsa, Tulsa Theater – tickets
- 9 July – Omaha, Orpheum Theater – tickets
- 12 July – Denver, Colorado Convention Center – tickets
- 13 July – Rio Rancho, Events Center – tickets
- 14 July – Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre – tickets
- 15 July – Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino – tickets
- 16 July – Los Angeles, Microsoft Theater – tickets
- 19 July – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets
- 20 July – Wheatland, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – tickets
- 21 July – Eugene, Silva Concert Hall – tickets
- 22 July – Portland, Keller Auditorium – tickets
- 23 July – Seattle, Marion Oliver McCaw Hall – tickets
- 1 August – Minneapolis, State Theatre – tickets
- 2 August – Milwaukee, Riverside Theater – tickets
- 3 August – Madison, The Sylvee – tickets
- 4 August – Chicago, Rosemont Theatre – tickets
- 5 August – Indianapolis – Murat Theatre – tickets
- 8 August – Peoria, Civic Theater – tickets
- 9 August – Kansas City, City Music Hall – tickets
- 11 August – Louisville, Palace Theater – tickets
- 12 August – Cleveland, State Theatre – tickets
- 13 August – Buffalo, Shea’s Performing Arts Center – tickets
- 23 August – Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway – tickets
- 25 August – New York, Radio City Music Hall – tickets
- 26 August – Washington D.C., The Theater at MGM National Harbor – tickets
- 5 October – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena – tickets
- 7 October – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets
- 8 October – London, O2 Arena – tickets
- 12 October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 13 October – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 15 October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
- 18 October – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
- 27 October – Stockholm, Hovet – tickets
- 28 October – Oslo, Spektrum – tickets
- 29 October – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets
- 31 October – Warsaw, Torwar – tickets
- 2 November – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
- 3 November – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena – tickets
- 4 November – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets
- 5 November – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena – tickets
- 9 November – Antwerp, Lotto Arena – tickets
- 10 November – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
- 11 November – Zurich, The Hall – tickets
- 12 November – Milan, Mediolanum Forum – tickets
- 14 November – Madrid, Wiznik Center – tickets
