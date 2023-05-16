The Werq The World Tour has announced more Drag Race icons for its huge lineup.

The biggest drag show in the world will sashay to arenas across the globe, with newly added queens, Sasha Colby and Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for Werq The World Tour from ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

It’s been confirmed that season 15’s historic winner, Sasha Colby will join selected dates across the globe.

While fan-favourite Mistress has been added to the lineup in North America, joining Lady Camden, Bosco, Naomi Smalls and more.

Plus Vanessa Vanjie is confirmed to be joining the UK and European lineup alongside Kandy Muse, Ginger Minj, Aquaria and Rose.

The Asia and Australia leg will see performances from the likes of Jaida Essence Hall, Kim Chi and Yvie Oddly.

They’ve also announced that stars from Drag Race Belgique and Drag Race Sverige will join the lineups in Antwerp and Stockholm.

This includes Vanity Vain, Elecktra, Drag Couenne, Athena Sorgelikis and Susan From Grindr.

The world tour will kick off on 17 June in Atlantic City before heading to Asia and Australia in September and the UK and Europe across the autumn.

To check out the full lineup so far and world tour schedule, read below.

Who’s on the Werq The World Tour lineup?

These are the confirmed Drag Race stars appearing on the different legs of the Werq The World Tour in 2023.

North America: Asia O’Hara / Bosco / Deja Skye / Lady Camden / Naomi Smalls / Jorgeous / Daya Betty / Plastique Tiara / Vanessa Vanjie / Laganja Estranja / Sasha Colby (select dates) / Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Asia and Australia: Aquaria / Jaida Essence Hall / Kim Chi / Naomi Smalls / Plastique Tiara / Rose / Yvie Oddly / Sasha Colby (select dates)

UK and Europe: Angeria Paris Vanmichaels / Aquaria / Bosco / Daya Betty / Jaida Essence Hall / Kandy Muse / Rose / Ginger Minj / Sasha Colby (select dates) / Vanessa Vanjie

What are the tour dates?