RuPaul’s Drag Race besties Violet Chachki and Gottmik have said they are absolutely up for directing Cardi B’s new music video, after the rap star asked them to get involved in her upcoming project.

We know that our favourite pop girls and divas are fans of a good old Drag Race cameo in their music videos. Iggy Azalea recruited Miss Vanjie, Shea Couleé, and Mayhem Miller for her “Sally Walker” movie in 2019. Little Mix featured Tayce, A’Whora and Bimini in the “Confetti” video in 2021 and, of course, Taylor Swift pulled the ultimate power move by having RuPaul himself feature in one of hers.

What’s less common, though, is drag performers sitting in the director’s chair. It seems that “Bodak Yellow” star Cardi B wants to change that.

Speaking at a private event in California earlier this week, where Cardi B launched a new flavour in her vodka-infused whipped cream brand, the 30-year-old rapper questioned the drag stars on whether they’d be interested in working on her new music video.

“Can I ask you guys something? Can you guys direct my music video?,” she asked the pair.

Cardi B “loves” Violet Chachki and GottMik’s creativity. (Getty/Jerritt Clark)

It took less than a millisecond for Violet Chachki and Gottmik to jump at the chance, with Violet immediately responding: “B***h! I would pay you to direct it… we will direct you the house [down]. That would be my dream job!”

Gottmik, too, was more than up for it. “Are you kidding me?,” she said, holding onto Cardi’s waist. “The way we’re going to cinch this waist even smaller!”

Cardi B joked that she knew “all the tricks” that drag queens have up their sleeves, including using tucking tape and corsets. It appears the offer on the table was deadly serious, too, as she followed up by gushing about how much she “loves” the drag duo.

“I love you guys,” she told them. “You guys are so creative, so amazing. You’re legendary, and I really want you to direct my music video.”

Violet Chachki and Gottmik are considered two of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise’s most creative queens, particularly thanks to their show-stopping looks. Violet’s season eight finale dress and Gottmik’s pinhead-inspired season 13 finale gown are still thought of as two of the best looks in Drag Race history.

Violet Chachki and GottMik have two of the best looks in RuPaul’s Drag Race history. (YouTube)

The pair have spent much of the past few years working together as a duo, appearing on YouTube series and magazine covers together – even walking the Grammy red carpet together this year, alongside Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

Pair their creative chemistry with Cardi B’s bold and bawdy personality, and it’s a queer fever dream waiting to happen.