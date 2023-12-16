Cheryl Fergison, best known for her iconic portrayal of Heather Trott on EastEnders, has thrown her hat in the ring to become the next celebrity judge of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The actor, who appeared on the soap between 2007 and 2012 before her character’s tragic murder, posted on social media, asking to be a celebrity judge on the next series and tagging Michelle Visage and RuPaul.

In a video broadcasting her request, Fergison can be seen wearing her sparkly costume and bold makeup for the Wizard of Oz pantomime she is currently starring in as Glinda the Good Witch.

“So what I really, really, really want to know is please can I be a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race?” she asked fans on Tiktok.

The soap star instantly received dozens of responses from fans, with Drag Race UK season three finalist Kitty Scott-Clause commenting: “OMG please! Runway theme could be night of a thousand Heathers!”

If she is chosen as a guest judge for series six of Drag Race UK, Fergison would join the likes of Sophie-Ellis Bextor, Doctor Who actor Yasmin Finney, Mel B, Matt Lucas and Twiggy, all of whom have guest judged the UK version of the series.

Referencing her son, using the hashtag #GaySon, she added: “How proud would I be, and how proud would my son be of his mama.”

Drag Race UK viewers were overjoyed to crown fan favourite Ginger Johnson as the winner of series five on 1 December, with the red-headed queen lip-syncing to “A Little Respect” by queer duo Erasure in the final and beating Michael Marouli to the top spot.

You may like to watch

The iconic show – named as one of the BBC’s most successful series ever – will be back next year, with applications opening for potential series six queens in September.

Fingers crossed that everyone’s favourite Walford resident will be there to judge!