Hunter releases ‘one-of-a-kind’ shoe to celebrate Pride Month

Hunter has unveiled its first product to support Pride Month – with 100 percent of proceeds being donated to an LGBTQ+ charity.

The footwear brand is dropping an exclusive gender neutral clog that features the colours of the Progress Pride flag.

The entire collection will be released at the beginning of Pride Month on 1 June via hunterboots.com.

Each pair will have a one-of-a-kind design that incorporates the colours of the flag, including the black and brown stripes and white, light pink and light blue.

To mark the release of the special edition clog, Hunter has confirmed they’re donating 100 percent of the proceeds to a long-standing partner, Outright International.

The charity works with partners around the globe to strengthen the capacity of the LGBTQ+ movement.

They “document and amplify human rights violations and advocate for inclusion and equality.”

Hunter say the design of the clog represents “positivity and inclusivity”, and is the first in a series of moments supporting Pride worldwide.

They add that the incorporation of the Progress Pride flag, “supports the brand’s overarching campaign message of queer joy – celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and the joy that comes with complete self-expression as a form of positive protest”.

Hunter has confirmed that the clogs are available in a black and rainbow colourway in the UK, US, Japan and Europe for £45/€50/$60.

To shop the Hunter Pride collection from 1 June head to hunterboots.com.

The brand joins a number of big name and independent brands releasing collections to mark Pride Month.

This includes Reebok, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Apple and Jean Paul Gaultier, who are all donating to LGBTQ+ charities.

A number of brands, including Adidas and The North Face have received backlash from bigots for their inclusivity.

“We recognise the opportunity our brand has to shape the future of the outdoors and we want that future to be a more accepting and loving place,” The North Face told Newsweek in response.