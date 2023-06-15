This temporary hair dye range gives you a mini makeover in just 10 minutes

If you’re looking to make a statement this Pride Month then haircare brand Splat has you covered.

This is thanks to its collection of colourful hair foams that transform your look in just 10 minutes.

The Color Crush Bold Foam Hair Colours will create a statement-making shade so you can shine bright wherever you go.

They’ve also confirmed a partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, with 15 percent of sales from their website being donated to the organisation.

The perfect way to express your pride and individuality, Splat’s Color Crush Bold Foam Hair Colors come in blue, pink, red, and purple.Â

The ultra-gentle foaming formulas in the Color Crush collection are infused with a hair-loving essential protein complex that hydrates and strengthens the hair while boosting shine and enhancing its condition.

All this while transforming it into a fabulously bold, bright shade in just 10 minutes. And fear not, your new look is temporary â€“ Splatâ€™s Color Crush foams will wash out in five to 10 shampoos.

The formulas are also vegan and cruelty-free and don’t contain any chemical nasties like silicones, parabens, sulfates, PPD, and ammonia.

As well as their Color Crush collection, you can also get your hands on other vegan and cruelty-free products, including special edition Pride singles bundles available for the month of June.

They feature all the colours of the rainbow so you can get creative this Pride Month.

How does Splat work?

To show off a new shade or brighten your existing color, apply your favorite Color Crush shade, ideally to clean dry hair, working in sections.

Once it’s applied â€” the color will go on the same shade as the end result â€” have fun massaging the light, airy foam into your hair.

Once your hair is fully saturated, leave the hair foam on for 10-15 minutes and rinse in cool water to prolong the color.

And if it’s love, you can re-apply the foam every week to top-up your existing color, prevent fade and overthrow dullness. Because let’s face it, we don’t do dull in our rainbow-bright world.Â

With a color for just about every occasion, Splat’s Color Crush Bold Foam Hair Colors are the perfect Pride Month accessory.

To shop all of their products head here.