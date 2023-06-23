This is where you can buy the new Barbie movie dolls

The new Barbie movie has released the official dolls inspired by the upcoming release – and this is where to buy them.

The much-anticipated film starring Margot Robbie as the iconic title character is being released on 21 July.

There’s not long to go until we enter Barbie’s dream land, so until then fans can get their hands on the official Barbie movie dolls.

From cowboy Barbie to disco Barbie and President Barbie to Ken’s double denim ensemble repped by Ryan Gosling, there’s plenty to choose from

The new and exclusive dolls are available to shop at Amazon worldwide and Walmart in the US.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Other dolls available include the Ken beach doll, which has a matching shirts and shorts set and Barbie in the pink gingham dress worn by Robbie in the film.

You can also get a collectors fashion pack, with three outfits and a Barbie wardrobe-style box, as well as her pink Corvette convertible car from the film.

Fans of Barbie are loving the newly released dolls inspired by the film.

One commented: “a barbie based on the barbie movie that’s based on barbie. i’m obsessed.”

Others joked, “spent my rent money” and “how am I going to explain this to my bill collectors?”.

More fans wrote that they’re “obsessed” and the dolls are “so totally gorgeous!!!.”

Somebody else wondered if they could get the Barbie dream house that appears in the film and was recently a feature on Architectural Digest’s YouTube channel.

They asked: “Okay so is the house a product yet??”

The plastic fantastic comedy, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will realise Barbie and Ken’s full camp potential, with a jam-packed killer soundtrack and a Barbieland so pink it accidentally caused an international pink-paint shortage.

The film also stars America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and Issa Rae, while the soundtrack features Lizzo, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

To shop the new Barbie dolls inspired by the film head to Amazon worldwide and Walmart in the US.