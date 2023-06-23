Demi Lovato has shared her rage at the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade in new rock anthem “SWINE”, marking one year since the landmark change in law.

On 24 June 202,2 the Supreme Court voted to repeal the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling which ensured reproductive rights and legal access for abortion across the US.

The decision was met with huge uproar from women’s rights campaigners, pro-choice advocates and public figures. Now queer pop singer Demi Lovato is having her say.

Known for their track record on social rights activism, Lovato has landed a furious blow to the anti-abortion movement with her metal rock single “SWINE”, released on Thursday (22 June) alongside a powerful music video.

The Grammy-winning artist, who sings the furious rallying cry “give these motherf**kers hell”, took to social media to explain the significance of the song in a trans-inclusive caption.

She wrote: “It’s been one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe abortion, and although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice.

“I created ‘SWINE’ to amplify the voices of those who advocate for choice and bodily autonomy. I want this song to empower not only the birthing people of this country, but everyone who stands up for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where every person’s right to make decisions about their own body is honoured.”

All profits from the song will be donated to the Reproductive Justice Fund at the Demi Lovato Foundation. These funds will then be split between three non-profit organisations: NARAL Pro-Choice America, Plan C and The National Network of Abortion Funds.

As for the music video, the “Heart Attack” singer pulled no punches. Set in a medieval courtyard, Lovato struts in a tattered, floor-length red gown.

On one side sits a group of women, dressed in modern black leather clothing. Opposite sit a group of men – presumably meant to represent the Supreme Court – who have signed a scroll reading “The Witches’ Verdict”.

There is no doubt about the parallels the 30-year-old singer is making to the 17th century Salem witch trials which saw countless innocent women slaughtered after being accused of witchcraft.

As the music kicks off, Lovato’s rage at people’s right to bodily autonomy being ripped away is clear.

“My life, my voice / My rights, my choice / It’s mine, or I’m just swine. My blood, my loins / My lungs, my noise / It’s mine, or I’m just swine,” she sings.

Demi then starts a revolution, tearing up the signed document, leading the persecuted women to freedom and setting the whole institution on fire.

Fans have praised Lovato for standing up for millions of disempowered people. Many who live in US states with the toughest abortion restrictions such as Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Louisiana have been forced to flee in order to seek legal abortion access.

“Thank you for always speaking up on such important topics and always fighting and standing for what you believe,” one fan wrote. “I’m so grateful we have someone like you to look up to!”

“You always use your voice for important things things that go on in this world and you always fight for us. Thank you for standing up for so many us. We appreciate you and love you,” another echoed.

Demi Lovato has officially become conservatives' public enemy #1 and I'm living for it — . (@fvckwmyself) June 22, 2023

Demi Lovato’s way of waking up and choosing violence is dropping a top tier rock song about important issues. LIKE?? https://t.co/62D8H3RBdb — alex (@GlAWALEX) June 22, 2023

Thank you for speaking up! You’re always fighting for what you believe and using your voice for those who can’t do much about it. United we’re stronger. — Patrícia Rock Version (@mcgoiana) June 22, 2023

DEMI DID IT. DEMI WENT METAL. A powerful message about Dobbs v. Jackson and the overturning on Roe v. Wade. DEMI IS ANGRY AND WANTS EVERYONE TO KNOW. THEY ARE USING THEIR VOICE AND POWER TO BRING LIGHT TO THIS SHITTY SITUATION WE’RE ALL IN. SPEAK ON IT DEMI. 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/6s7hIPRUJd — jessica rose 🥀 (@xojessrose) June 22, 2023

It is not the first time Lovato has used her music to tackle major political issues. Last year she released Holy Fvck single “Freak” which explored their internal and public strggle with gender identity.

In October 2020, she also dropped empowering ballad “Commander in Chief” slamming indicted former president Donald Trump and his controversial presidential run.

not commander in chief 2.0….. https://t.co/Usob1zNCsu — youssef 💫 finals month (@Demis_MugLover) June 22, 2023

ppl can say a lot of things abt Demi but no one can ever say they don’t use their voice/platform for good; a lot of celebs can’t say the same. 1 of my fav songs to this day is commander in chief, i love that they’ll always care about the advocacy/message instead of charts https://t.co/ffavqKeu3C — angel ☔️ (@angelbradleyx) June 22, 2023

“SWINE” is now streaming.