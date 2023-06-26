Elton John moves viewers to tears at Glastonbury with heartfelt tribute to George Michael

Elton John performed his last-ever UK show, at Glastonbury on Sunday (25 June), with an emotional tribute to George Michael on what would have been the “Faith” singer’s 60th birthday.

When the news broke that Elton was to close the festival at Worthy Farm – as his final UK gig – rumours immediately started flying, concerning everything from the “Tiny Dancer” singer’s setlist to whether he’d have any special guests.

Never one to shy away from a performance of epic proportions, the 76-year-old singer brought the iconic Pyramid stage down on Sunday (25 June) with a selection of his greatest hits, including “Candle in the Wind”, “Rocket Man” and even his Dua Lipa collab “Cold Heart/Sacrifice” – although the “Dance the Night” hit-maker was noticeably absent.

That’s not to say he didn’t have some other very special guests. Rina Sawayama, The Killer’s frontman Brandon Flowers, Stephen Sanchez and Jacob Lusk all joined Elton for duets – and a fifth singer made an appearance of a different kind during one of the set’s more poignant moments.

Elton John and George Michael performing together in 1992. (WireImage)

While introducing his penultimate track, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me,” Elton took at moment to remember his “friend” and “inspiration”, George Michael, who died on Christmas Day 2016.

“Today would have been his 60th birthday, so I want to dedicate this song to his memory,” Elton began, as a picture of Michael was beamed on to the stage.

“All of the music he left us with, which is so gorgeous. This is for you, George.”

In 1991, a version of the 1974 track that had been recorded live as a duet at Wembley Arena, topped the charts in the UK. Michael’s line: “Ladies and Gentleman, Mr Elton John”, is widely considered to be one of the best live “reveals” in pop music, and one of greatest live performances of any generation.

One of the best-selling musicians of all time and beloved by the LGBTQ+ community, Michael was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – an honour many fans saw as overdue.

Fans of both Elton and Michael alike wasted no time in sharing their love for the special dedication.

One person tweeted: “I’m in tears” while another said the “dazzling and heartfelt” set was infinitely more special for the tribute.

That look he gives to the picture of his friend, the lovely George Michael, on what would have been his 60th birthday. 💔#eltonjohn #Glastonbury #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/58C3Mih0Nq — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 25, 2023

I'm absolutely done for tonight. Dedicating Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me to George Michael on what would have been his 60th birthday. I'm in tears. #glastonbury2023 #EltonJohn #GeorgeMichael #GeorgeMichael60 pic.twitter.com/vXd2rP9nTq — Marc (@Mmmr87) June 25, 2023

When you’re 76, doing a 2 hour set of hit after hit at Glastonbury, paying tribute to a fellow icon George Michael… and teens in the crowd are lapping up every song and singing every word.



It doesn’t get much better than Elton John. What a special night! — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) June 25, 2023

Dazzling & heartfelt Elton John set. Lots of hits & a clearly moved, humbled Elton feeling & giving the love. And special that he referenced his friend George Michael who would have been 60 today. Thank you Elton & #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/Ldl2dS8L1i — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) June 25, 2023

Just had a little cry watching Elton John & thinking about George Michael & his 60th birthday & all those amazing things he did for charity- giving away millions over the years, paying for IVF for strangers, writing off nurse’s debts all whilst writing the most wonderful music 💜 — Anna Yearley Carreira (@AnnaYearley) June 25, 2023

Sir Elton John paying tribute to his friend George Michael at his final UK show is one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. And the song he played was Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me, which was covered by George and Elton live in 1996. So touching and emotional. ❤️ https://t.co/f5nlzC0ey2 — Joseph Ismail 💙💛 (@SasquatchJoe97) June 26, 2023

Before his set began, some were bowled over by rumours that Elton might be joined on stage by pop princess Britney Spears, although the fairtyale did not come to fruition.

Elsewhere, Glastonbury gave us more exceptional queer talent: Lil Nas X performed an “awesome” set just before Elton on Sunday and Rina Sawayama blew the roof off during her own slot (and seemingly called out Matty Healy) on Friday (23 June).

Jake Shears, Bimini Bon Boulash and Shygirl also performed.