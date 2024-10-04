Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has said that social media app TikTok is ruining the music industry because of the way it “effs up” people’s attention spans.

Speaking to Euphoria Magazine, Edwards said that while she loves TikTok, it is “killing the music industry.”

“People don’t want to hold a conversation for longer than five seconds because they’d rather swipe to the next thing. I’m going to be honest,” she explained.

“It’s a different time. When [Little Mix] first came out, we were in HMV every other week doing signings. People were buying our albums, buying our songs. Streaming wasn’t even a thing. When we release a song now, we sit there for the week twiddling our thumbs making TikToks.”

Even Perrie Edwards’ new song has been subjected to the TikTok effect, as executives asked her to trim it down and “make it shorter” to appeal to TikTok users.

“I was like, ‘No. It’s long because there’s so much going on. Music is art. Why are we trying to do it quickly?'”

Edwards recently released her new single titled “You Go Your Way”, which is inspired by a conversation she had with her fiancé and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of their relationship when Little Mix were going on tour and he was busy playing for Arsenal.

“When we first got together I just thought I’m not going to the put the pressure on him, if you don’t want to wait for me I appreciate that and if we’re meant to be together we’re going to happen anyways. So I was like, ‘You go your way, I’ll go mine and we’ll just see where life takes us’. Alex was like, ‘Absolutely not, you’re my girlfriend’,” Edwards previously told Heart Radio.

Edwards is best known for being part of the girl group Little Mix, alongside Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The group won three Brit Awards and achieved five number-one singles while they were together.

Little Mix went on indefinite hiatus in 2022, with Edwards launching her solo career earlier this year with her single “Forget About Us” quickly followed by a second single titled “Tears” and now releasing “You Go Your Way.”