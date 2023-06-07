Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced a solo comeback, revealing that her debut single “DSL” is coming soon.

It’s been almost two years since Pinnock and bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall broke hearts across the world with the revelation that they would be going on a hiatus to pursue “other projects”.

The group’s fourth former member, Jesy Nelson, who left Little Mix in 2020, became the first to release solo material with her Nicki Minaj collaboration “Boyz”, in 2021.

Now, Pinnock has cryptically teased her own musical return, wiping her Instagram page of all posts bar one.

In the video post shared yesterday (6 June), she poses and walks towards the camera, while shrouded in special effects.

Over a garage-style dance beat, the star sings: “If I do say so myself, you’re gone. You don’t wanna talk about where we are.”

It’s the first visual from the singer’s comeback campaign, although her manager Ed Millett has previously revealed that her first music video and accompanying imagery and trailers are ready to be released.

“The music is absolutely sensational, it’s not her carrying on doing Little Mix pop tunes as a solo artist, this is the birth of a new global artist,” he told Music Week last month.

“I don’t want to jinx it by saying it’s going to be massive, but culturally I think it’s amazing positioning, and it’s truly her. It’s so different from Little Mix in a lot of ways.”

Pinnock captioned the “DSL” teaser with the hashtag #LeighAnneIsComing, which swiftly began trending on social media.

Perrie shows her love and support for @LeighAnneMusic solo debut!



“Omg. I dieeeeeeeee. The visuals. The vocals. The lewkkkk!”



"When I tell you I just SCREAMED! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"#LeighAnneIsComing

MOTHER LEIGH ANNE IS COMING TO SAVE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY GET READY!! @LeighAnneMusic i’m so proud of u 😭💚 #LeighAnneIsComing pic.twitter.com/SgPhEuqXKU — DIMO 🦖 #LeighAnneIsComing (@dimseokchwe) June 6, 2023

“OK, but Leigh-Anne Pinnock is rebirthing pop music,” one person declared on Twitter, while another promised she is about to “go global” with the song.

Others are revelling in the fact that she will be stepping away from Little Mix’s roots and showing that she is capable of creating music that isn’t pure pop.

“We know Leigh-Anne as a pop artiste but she introduced herself as a solo artist in her RnB bag just to show you she can do both,” one fan wrote. “Finally, you’ll learn not to box that woman. She’s so smart, talented and unpredictable.”

According to BBC Radio One DJ Greg James, “DSL” will be released on streaming services on Friday (9 June), while the single is already available to pre-order.

Here’s the radio snippet of Greg James claiming DSL by Leigh-Anne is out this Friday. #LeighAnneIsComing pic.twitter.com/hNm8qlBznK — Daily Leigh-Anne. 🍀 (@dailyLAPinnock) June 7, 2023

Edwards and Thirwall have voiced their support for their friend and band mate, with the latter simply commenting on the Instagram video: “We are readyyyyyy”.

And Edwards added: “Omg. I dieeeee. The visuals. The vocals. The lewkkkk.”