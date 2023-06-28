YouTube has demonetised all of Posie Parker’s videos

Anti-trans activist Posie Parker has had her entire YouTube channel demonetised for repeatedly posting content targeting trans people.

This means she will no longer earn money from advertisements that run across the video platform and which may have appeared on her content.

Parker, whose real name is Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, shared a screenshot of an email from YouTube that stated the platform’s “team of policy specialists carefully looked over” the videos on her channel.

They found “a significant amount” were not in line with the YouTube Partner Programme policies and, as a result, her channel was being demonetised immediately.

The move comes after Parker’s account was temporarily suspended in May for violating YouTube’s hate-speech policy.

Posting the screenshot to Twitter, Parker said: “Very few of my videos were eligible but now it’s none, no money at all.”

In a statement given to PinkNews, Posie Parker claimed it was not “a massive deal” because she did not make much money on YouTube.

In relation to what policy breaches were in her videos, she said she imagined it was to do with her views over trans women and penises.

A spokesperson for YouTube told PinkNews: “All content on YouTube must comply with our Community Guidelines, which prohibits harassment and hate speech.

“Channels in our YouTube Partner Program are held to a higher standard and also need to comply with our Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines in order to monetize their content with ads.

“We enforce these policies consistently, regardless of the channel. Content that violates YouTube’s Community Guidelines is not eligible for monetisation”.

In April, right-wing pundit Matt Walsh revealed he’d been demonetised and claimed it meant he was losing $100,000 (£78,000) in earnings each month. His demonetisation was said to be for the continued misgendering of trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

He alleged that it was part of “institutional efforts to silence” him, with his Twitter account having been hacked the day before.

Parker has similar feelings. She claimed to be shadow banned on Twitter, with “many followers” telling her “they find it difficult to find me even when they search me by name”.

A day before her demonetisation, she tweeted directly to Twitter owner Elon Musk querying being shadow banned.