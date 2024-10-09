A YouGov poll asked LGBTQ+ Britons aged between 16 and 25 to name the queer role models they looked up to while growing up, with Chappell Roan and Tom Daley among the most common stars mentioned.

The poll, published last week, showed that 91 per cent of them were aware of public figures who are LGBTQ+, and 52 per cent said it was “very important” to have been represented.

55 per cent of the respondents said they first encountered LGBTQ+ public figures on social media, while just 10 per cent said they had seen them on TV.

Here are the top 10 most-influential public figures for young LGBTQ+ people in the UK, according to the survey.

10) Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko has appeared in films and TV series. (Angela Weiss / AFP/ Getty)

Singer-songwriter, author and actor Hayley Kiyoko has appeared in two live-action adaptations of Scooby-Doo, as well as popping up in episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place and The Fosters. She has also recorded several electro-pop hits.

9) Tyler Oakley

Tyler Oakley is one of YouTube’s most-famous stars. (Getty)

Tyler Oakley is one of the most-famous LGBTQ+ YouTube stars in the world. He has more than six million subscribers on his main channel, as well as almost five million followers on X/Twitter, and 66,000 on Twitch.

His content mainly involves discussing his life as a queer person, as well as LGBTQ+ rights. Some of his videos have attracted 11 million views.

8) Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan hasn’t always found fame easy. (Getty)

One of the biggest newcomers to pop, Chappell Roan has rocketed to fame in the past year. Her track “Hot to Go” reached number eight in the UK singles chart and has been streamed more than 308 million times worldwide.

However, at times, fame has proved too much for her and she had to plead with fans for some privacy after being tracking down at an airport recently.

7) RuPaul

RuPaul dominates the drag scene. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

If you are even vaguely tuned in to the world of drag, there’s no way you could have missed RuPaul Charles. He was not only influential in the 90s, but has also gone on to create the Drag Race series of reality shows which have franchises in almost every corner of the planet.

6) Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world. (Getty/Laurent KOFFEL)

Like so many others, South-African-born singer-songwriter Troye Sivan first caught the eye on YouTube, but he has gone on to become a mega-star. His “Angel Baby”, has seen been streamed more than 308 million worldwide, while his tours also attract huge crowds. He appeared on the big screen in Boy Erased and X-Men.

5) Elliot Page

Elliot Page is possibly the biggest trans star in Hollywood. (Greenwich Entertainment/ Me + You Productions)

Since coming out in 2020, Elliot Page has become one of the biggest trans-masc figures in Hollywood as well as one of the most influential activists. He has used his platform to promote trans rights, and been seen on TV in The Umbrella Academy and in cinemas in Close to You.

4) Phil Lester

Phil Lester is a YouTube sensation. (Getty)

British vlogger Phil Lester, one half of the YouTube sensation Dan and Phil, is best-known for his videos on a variety of subjects, including LGBTQ+ rights.

His personal YouTube channel, AmazingPhil, has more than 3.9 million subscribers, attracting 664 million views, while his collaborative channel, DanAndPhilGAMES, has close to 2.9 million.

3) Tom Daley

Tom Daley one of the most famous gay men in the UK. (Getty)

There couldn’t be a list of influential UK-based LGBTQ+ celebs without diver Tom Daley. Now retired, the former Olympic champion fills his time enjoying family life and advocating for queer rights. He also knits a nifty “cock sock”.

2) Daniel Howell

Daniel Howell surpasses his YouTube “other half”. (YouTube)

The other half of Dan and Phil, Daniel Howell is one of the best-known UK YouTubers out there, with more than six million subscribers viewing his content 696 million times. He also worked on Radio 1 between 2013 and 2014.

1) Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga – she’s the tops. (Getty)

Lady Gaga is, according to the survey, the most-influential LGBTQ+ icon among UK residents, not just for her award-winning music, but also her staunch activism. The pop star has made waves since she first rocked the music scene, and is continuing to develop her acting career and can be seen in cinemas right now in Joker Folie à Deux.

