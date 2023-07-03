Frankie Goes to Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson announces extra tour dates

Holly Johnson has added extra dates to his headline tour celebrating 40 years of Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

The frontman will celebrate 40 years since the group’s debut, performing solo hits and classic tracks from the band.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the newly announced dates from 10am on 7 July via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will now head to venues in Glasgow, Birmingham, Gateshead and Brighton alongside previously announced London and Liverpool.

Plus the singer will now play an extra hometown show at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall due to demand.

Earlier this year the singer said he’s “been working for months” on the solo show.

“All of a Sudden with a Boom Bang A Bang the Eurovision Song Contest asked Frankie to reform for a one-off exclusive performance at their Opening Ceremony, it’s all gone Ballistic ever since we said yes,” he added.

In May 2023 Frankie Goes to Hollywood reunited in their hometown of Liverpool, 36 years after their final performance.

Their appearance saw diehard fans head to the city to see the trailblazing LGBTQ+ band reunite for the first time since 1987.

The band kept their Eurovision set short and sweet, playing only one song – “Welcome to the Pleasuredome” – to an eagerly-awaiting crowd of 25,000 fans.

Their huge breakthrough debut “Relax” was one of the decade’s most successful and controversial singles.

It was famously banned by the BBC, who refused to play it due to the perceived sexual content.

The song went on to make history alongside their second single “Two Tribes” as both songs sat at chart positions number one and two simultaneously.

You can find out ticket details, including prices and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 7 July via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Ticket prices are confirmed to be: £90 / £55 / £47.50 / £37.50 / £25 plus booking fees.

19 October – Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

21 October – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

25 October – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

27 October – London Palladium

10 November – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

12 November – Gateshead, Sage 1

16 November – Brighton, Dome