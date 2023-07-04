Julian Clary has announced details of a huge headline UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The comedian and latest Taskmaster star will embark on his brand new A Fistful of Clary tour throughout 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 5 July via Ticketmaster.

Clary was recently announced as part of the lineup for the 16th series of Channel 4’s Taskmaster.

The comedian joins Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma in the BAFTA winning series fronted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

His tour will kick off on 10 April in Horsham and stop off in the likes of Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow.

He’ll also headline two nights at the iconic London Palladium on 18-19 May.

Discussing the tour, he said: “Yes, it has a Western theme. It was only a matter of time before I eased myself into some chaps.”

Fans can catch Julian Clary on Taskmaster in 2023, with the official Instagram page confirming that it’s “coming soon”.

Plus later this year he’ll headline his eighth consecutive run in the London Palladium’s annual pantomime, this year playing Seaman Smee in Peter Pan, alongside star guest Jennifer Saunders.

You can find out how to get tickets and presale info for his headline UK tour below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 6 July via Ticketmaster.

While a venue and Ticketmaster presale takes place from 10am on 5 July. Check your local listing for more details.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.